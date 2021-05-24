Jones jumps to a championship - Hartley, Shull earn state medals

“It was not the way Logan wanted to go out this year,” Blank said, “but he understands what the future can hold for him. I’m proud of the way he competed and executed his throws. He wants to come back next year and not only medal, but place very high.”

The Cardinals had Grant Jobe and Crew Howard in the discus and both were in the middle of the pack in the final standings. Jobe finished 14th in 132-5 and Howard 16th in 131-8.

“Grant threw well and was a few feet off his PR,” Blank said. “He was disappointed he didn’t PR but the experience was great for him. He wants to come back next year and bring home a medal. Crew was also disappointed in his throws. He had a great year. Losing Crew is a big blow to this team. Those three guys making it to state in the throws was awesome. They have set the standard of what Clarinda throwing will be like for years to come.”

Also, in the field, Tadyn Brown finished 20th in the long jump with a best leap of 19-5.5. He was also 15th in the 200 in 23.66.

“Tadyn didn’t perform the way he wanted to, but he still went out and competed,” Blank said. “He has a very bright future and he will allow this experience to fuel him in the future.”