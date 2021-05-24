Jones jumps to a championship - Hartley, Shull earn state medals

DES MOINES - Clarinda sophomore Isaac Jones saw his dream of a state championship become a reality on Friday, winning the Class 2A high jump title at the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium.
Jones’ high jump title was one of four medals, which are given to the top eight in each event, won by the Cardinal track teams, who competed in 18 events over the three-day meet that took place May 20-22.
Michael Shull finished fifth in the long jump, while Mayson Hartley took home fifth in the 3000 and sixth in the 1500 for the other three Cardinal medals.
Jones’ championship is Clarinda’s first in track since the 2016 shuttle hurdle relay team captured gold.
Jones not only won the event, he dominated, with a best jump of 6 feet, 6 inches. Jones passed on the opening height of 5-9, and then cleared every height without a miss until he had already won the championship. It looked like 6-5 was going to be enough for Jones to win the title. There were eight still alive in the competition and everybody except Jones continued to miss. Finally, Southeast Valley’s Kaleb Scott cleared 6-5 on his final attempt.
With just two competitors remaining, the bar moved up by just one inch to 6-6. Scott missed on his first attempt, and then Jones cleared it and showed some rare emotion as he came off the mat, letting out a yell. He watched Scott’s final two attempts in front of the nearest stadium seating right next to his head coach Chad Blank, and when Scott missed for the third time giving Jones the title, several smiles and hugs followed.
Jones wasn’t done though. He could move the bar up to any height he wanted at that point and chose to go for a personal best of 6-8. He was unable to clear that, but that took nothing away from an incredible performance.
“I was beyond excited and proud of Isaac,” Blank said. “His goal since the Drake Relays was to get back to the blue oval and prove himself and he did just that. He was locked in the entire day and showed it by not missing a height until he had already won.”
Jones is just a sophomore and Blank said he has already set some very high goals for himself.
“Isaac wants to three-peat,” Blank said, “win a Drake Relays title and hit the elusive 7-foot mark. If he continues to stay focused on the goal at hand, I believe all of these goals are possible for him.”
Shull called his long jump performance a clutch one, with a best leap of 21-4.75 on his final attempt.
He scratched his first two jumps, with Blank saying one of them was even off his wrong foot.
“We made some huge adjustments going into his third jump, which could have been his final jump ever,” Blank said, “and he popped one off and made finals by half an inch.”
That third jump was 20-8.5 which put him in eighth with the top eight earning three additional jumps.
Shull narrowly scratched a huge jump to start the finals, according to Blank, and then after jumping 20-6.75 on his fifth jump his last was his best to move up three spots.
“Michael showed great focus and trusted himself throughout the entire competition,” Blank said. “I was ecstatic for him and will use him as an example for jumpers for years to come.”
Hartley earned medals in Clarinda’s first and last running events of the meet more than 48 hours apart. Thursday morning she competed in the 3000, got out early, and raced to fifth place. Her goal coming in was to medal and go under 11 minutes and she did both finishing in 10 minutes, 52.98 seconds.
It was nearly noon on Saturday when Hartley won her second medal, taking sixth in the 1500 in 4:57.09.
“I couldn’t be more excited and proud of Mayson,” Clarinda girls head coach Marilyn Wagoner said. “Before each race she would chat with us coaches and go over her race plan she had set up for herself. Her ability to understand each aspect of each race and use every piece to her advantage amazes me. She is a smart competitor and strategic runner. Her ability to plan and execute is why she came home with two medals.”
Hartley broke the 3000 meter school record early in the season and lowered it again at the state meet. She broke a 20-year old school record by more than 11 seconds in the 1500 Saturday.
Hartley’s other race came Friday morning, when she anchored the distance medley relay to a 15th-place finish in 4:27.39. She ran a 2:26 800 split to move the team to second in the opening heat. Maddie Sunderman and Taylor Cole each ran a 200 while Faith Espinosa, in her first of four events on Friday, ran the 400.
“Maddie came out strong in the blocks and Taylor ran a solid 200 split for the second leg,” Wagoner said. “Our placement for Taylor to Faith’s handoff ended up having Faith run a long 400, but she battled to get the baton to Mayson and we were still able to PR. We went into the meet with the 22nd best time and came out 15th. We were happy with that and proud of how the girls battled in the rain.”
Espinosa’s day continued less than an hour later with a 20th-place finish in the 100 hurdles in 17.14. She then finished 19th in the 400 hurdles in 1:10.29 and then was joined by Paige Millikan, Aly Meier and Maddie Sunderman in finishing 21st in the 4x100 relay in 52.40.
For Espinosa and Sunderman, this was it for their track careers and Wagoner said she was so happy both could finish at the state meet.
“They both worked so hard and truly deserved to have this experience,” Wagoner said.
The other three events for the Cardinal girls all came Thursday from Millikan.
She started with a 24th-place finish in the long jump with a best leap of 14-1. She then finished 23rd in the 100 in 13.57 and ended the day with an 18th-place showing in the 400 in 1:03.44.
“Paige learned a lot this weekend,” Wagoner said. “The state stage is a fun place to be, but we all needed time to adjust to the atmosphere. Paige did really well in the 400. She was in lane 8, which is tough, but she worked hard to stay ahead out on the outside curve. She went in the 24th (seed) and finished 18th with a PR.”
Overall, Wagoner said it was a great meet for her girls and she was proud of what she saw.
“This was one of our best showings, both boys and girls,” Wagoner said. “When you can come home with hardware and finish the season with your best performance it’s a great feeling. I’m so proud of everyone who competed for us. It was a fantastic experience for athletes and coaches alike.”
Hartley’s two medals gave Clarinda seven team points to finish the weekend in a tie for 30th in Class 2A.
Jones and Shull gave the Cardinals 14 team points to finish in a tie for 15th.
The Cardinals nearly won another medal in the throws with Logan Green ending up ninth in the shot put with a best throw of 48-0.75. He was just one inch short of eighth and qualifying for the finals, which would have given him three more throws. Blank called being an inch shy of finals a heartbreaker.
“It was not the way Logan wanted to go out this year,” Blank said, “but he understands what the future can hold for him. I’m proud of the way he competed and executed his throws. He wants to come back next year and not only medal, but place very high.”
The Cardinals had Grant Jobe and Crew Howard in the discus and both were in the middle of the pack in the final standings. Jobe finished 14th in 132-5 and Howard 16th in 131-8.
“Grant threw well and was a few feet off his PR,” Blank said. “He was disappointed he didn’t PR but the experience was great for him. He wants to come back next year and bring home a medal. Crew was also disappointed in his throws. He had a great year. Losing Crew is a big blow to this team. Those three guys making it to state in the throws was awesome. They have set the standard of what Clarinda throwing will be like for years to come.”
Also, in the field, Tadyn Brown finished 20th in the long jump with a best leap of 19-5.5. He was also 15th in the 200 in 23.66.
“Tadyn didn’t perform the way he wanted to, but he still went out and competed,” Blank said. “He has a very bright future and he will allow this experience to fuel him in the future.”
The Cardinal boys also competed in two relays and while Blank was hoping they could perform well enough to find a way to medal in both, they couldn’t do it despite strong showings.
The Cardinals finished 14th in the shuttle hurdle relay Thursday with the team of Damon Nally, Xavier DeGroot, Tyler Raybourn and Shull finishing in 1:04.49.
The following day, the team of Shull, Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand and Brown finished 13th in the 4x200 relay in a time of 1:33.01, their best time of the season.
“It was great to get those relays up there and set the foundation for the future of the program,” Blank said.
Blank called his first year in charge of the Cardinal boys track and field program “nothing short of amazing.”
“I could not have asked for a better group of athletes and coaches,” Blank said. “We set the ground work of where we want to be as a program and reached quite a few of our goals for the season. Next year we have some big goals and will strive to make them reality. The athletes have a bad taste in their mouth and are hungry to raise the bar even further next year.”