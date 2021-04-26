Jones competes in Drake Relays high jump

Clarinda sophomore Isaac Jones cleared the opening height of 6 feet, 1 inch at the Drake Relays high jump Thursday, April 22, but that’s as high as he could go.

Jones’ clearance of 6-1 on his first attempt gave him a tie for 11th place in the 21-athlete field. Jones’ highest leap of the year was 6-4 and was hoping for a better showing than that, but couldn’t get it done.

“I fell way short of where I wanted to finish,” Jones said, “but I hope to be back here in a month for state. I definitely could have done better, but I’m glad I got to have the experience.”

Jones said his first jump felt good, but he couldn’t put everything together in his three tries at 6-3.

“I jumped 6-1 on my first go,” Jones said. “It felt good, but on the later jumps my snapping was off and my steps were kind of off, but that’s not an excuse to use.”

There were 10 athletes who cleared 6-3, but only three that cleared 6-5. Charles City junior Ian Collins then cleared 6-7 to win title.

Jones said while he would have liked to have performed better, it was a “crazy experience.”