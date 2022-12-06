 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jones competes in all-star football game

Isaac Jones

Clarinda senior Isaac Jones fights off three Roland-Story defenders, looking for extra yards during the Cardinals’ win over the Norsemen Friday, Oct. 21. Jones caught three passes on offense and also intercepted two passes on defense, taking one back for a touchdown.

 Bryan Clark, Clarinda Herald-Journal

Clarinda senior Isaac Jones spent part of his Thanksgiving weekend playing one more high school football game.

Jones played about 20 snaps in helping Team Iowa beat Team Nebraska 10-7 in the River Battle Bowl, which pits top high school seniors in Iowa against some of Nebraska’s top seniors. The game was played at the UNI-Dome on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls as Iowa ended a two-game losing streak in the series.

Jones played wide receiver and kick returner for Iowa and said it was a very fun experience.

“I was able to meet a lot of new players and coaches,” Jones said. “We had two practices before the game on Sunday (Nov. 27). We practiced the prior weekend in Carroll and then the second practice was at the (UNI-Dome) itself.”

Jones said he was selected for the game “based off of game film and a few other factors.” He added “it was very exciting being able to finish off my high school football career in the dome.”

Jones caught 30 passes for seven touchdowns in his final season with the Cardinals and ended his career as the program’s all-time leader in career receiving yards.

