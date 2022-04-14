Jones breaks school record, qualifies for Drake Relays in high jump

The Clarinda boys track and field team won six events, including one that automatically qualified Isaac Jones for the Drake Relays, and the Cardinals placed second at the Shenandoah Mustang Relays Monday, April 11.

Clarinda scored 156 points, trailing only Glenwood’s 187 in the nine-team field. Shenandoah tied Treynor for third overall with 87 points. Sidney finished eighth with 24.5 points and Essex ninth with 17.

Jones cleared a personal best and school record 6 feet, 8 inches in the high jump, giving him the Blue Standard, an automatic spot in the Drake Relays field. Jones will compete against the best in the state the morning of Friday, April 29.

“It was awesome to see Isaac execute jumps at such a high level,” Clarinda head coach Chad Blank said. “He can still clean some things up and push even higher. He enjoyed the moment, but looking at marks from around the state, he has a lot of competition so he is staying hungry.”

The Cardinals won three of the four field events, with Logan Green taking the shot put title at 50-3 and Tadyn Brown the long jump with a best leap of 21-1.75. Jones finished second in the long jump at 19-6. Cole Baumgart added a fourth-place leap in the high jump for the Cardinals.

“The field is something we rely heavily on for points,” Blank said. “(Assistant coach) Roger Williams does a great job with the throwers and Logan is looking sharp. Grant Jobe and Creighton Tuzzio have been gaining ground in the discus. Tadyn and Isaac have been putting up some impressive marks in the long jump and both know they can improve a ton still. Those two and Logan are trying to qualify for the Drake Relays in one of the next few meets.”

Treyton Schaapherder won the 3200 meter run in a time of 10 minutes, 53.98 seconds, and Wyatt Schmitt took the 200 title in 24.18. Blank said it was nice to see the hard work of those two pay off with championship finishes.

“It was great to see both of them get an open win,” Blank said. “Treyton has continued to look smooth and be a workhorse for us. He has run the 3200 and 4x800 relay back to back two meets in a row and done it at a high level. Wyatt has really turned a corner this year athletically and is a great leader. It was awesome to see him get his first open win of his track career.”

Schmitt was also part of the winning 4x200 meter relay team, which crossed the finish line in 1:32.90. Schmitt was joined by Tyler Raybourn, Jones and Brown.

The Cardinals were also second in the 4x400 with Cooper Phillips, Ronnie Weidman, Karsten Beckel and Brayden Hayes in 3:48.63 and in the 4x800 with Michael Mayer, Kyle Wagoner, Alec Wyman and Schaapherder in 8:54.87.

They added a third place mark in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:07.46 with Xavier DeGroot, Schmitt, Levi Wise and Raybourn.

“I thought we executed well at Shenandoah,” Blank said. “We are looking sharp at the moment, running solid times and showing good marks. The best part about it is there is still a lot of room to get better. We have to keep doing the little things right and it will be exciting to see what we can do.”

Mayer added a runner-up finish in the 800 in 2:10.84. Schaapherder and Wagoner finished third and fourth in the 1600, both with a final time of 4:56. Raybourn finished fourth in the 110 hurdles and Phillips ended fourth in the 400.

Shenandoah won four events on the day, including lowering their school record time in the 800 meter medley relay to 1:37.19 with a team of Michael Reed, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin and Alex Razee.

Razee and Cullin were also winners in quarter mile open events. Razee won the 400 in an even 52 seconds while Cullin took home the 400 hurdles title in 58.28.

“Alex is goal driven and fights when the race is on,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “We look to use Alex in a variety of sprints and mid-distance races this year. He continues to get faster and we are excited to see where he can end up at the end of the year. Brody always embraces the challenge in everything he does. His effort and performance in the 400 hurdles tells you everything you need to know about him. His versatility allows us to move him in and out of mid-distance races and sprints as the year goes.”

Tyler Laughlin was also a winner for the Mustangs with a season-best discus throw of 152-1.

“Tyler takes a lot of pride in his technique each day,” Ratliff said. “He is constantly striving to get better each day at practice and in meets. He has a passion for the throws like no one else and has high goals for Drake and State that we look to accomplish.”

Laughlin added a fourth place finish in the shot put with a best throw of 44-11.5.

Shenandoah’s next best relay finishes were a fourth place mark in the 4x400 with Cullin, Dukes, Razee and Tysen Shaw and fourth in the 4x800 with Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Dylan Kellogg and Braden Mick. The Mustangs’ next best individual finish was a fifth-place mark from Dukes in the 100.

Sidney’s eighth-place team finish was headlined by a career best high jump of 6-4 from Matthew Benedict, which earned him runner-up honors.

“Matthew also had a great attempt and was all but over 6-6,” Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said. “That was a big step for him because every time you climb to a different height, things change. Now his confidence that he can continue to elevate is high.”

Benedict added a third-place run in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.04.

Sears said overall it was a good night for his team that wasn’t close to full strength.

“We only had about 50% of our team competing (Monday) due to a number of factors,” Sears said. “I thought the guys who performed did a pretty good job. I look forward to getting our whole team back together next week just to see what certain things look like in competition.”

The Cowboys competed in just one relay, finishing sixth in the 4x400 with a team of Will Bryant, Benedict, Michael Hensley and Andreas Buttry.

Sears was impressed by Buttry, filling in there after running both the 3200 and 1600. He finished seventh in the 3200.

Tony Racine was Essex’s leader on the night, placing third in the long jump at 19-2.5 and seventh in the 1600 in a time of 5:20.94, both career best marks.

“Tony has a great attitude and work ethic,” Essex head coach Ray Liles said. “I feel like he did a great job Monday, but I still think there is a lot of room for him to keep getting better in the coming meets.”

Liles thought his team competed well in a strong field.

“I think for some of our individual events it’s big to see that we can place with some of those bigger, stronger teams,” Liles said, “just to give us a bit of confidence for some meets coming up in the next few weeks.”

Essex’s best relay on the evening was a fourth-place mark in the 4x200 with the team of Johnny Resh, Qwintyn Vanatta, Skylar Hall and Racine finishing in 1:44.34.

“The sprint relays have been a big focus because that’s what the athletes are passionate about and the kids love running and competing in them,” Liles said. “The relays have a lot of room to improve. Our handoffs need a lot of work along with finding out where to line up.”

Liles said look for Resh in the 200 in the coming meets.

The Cardinals are back on the track Thursday at Abraham Lincoln and the Cowboys travel Thursday to Underwood. Shenandoah next travels to Lenox Monday while Essex is off until a trip to Griswold Thursday, April 21.

Full Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney results (top eight places noted)

Team scores: 2. Clarinda 156. 3. Shenandoah 87. 8. Sidney 24.5. 9. Essex 17

100 meter dash: 5. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 11.85. Cooper Phillips, Clarinda 12.34. Kade Engstrand, Clarinda 12.66. Michael Hensley, Sidney 13.06. Gage Sample, Shenandoah 13.10. Johnathan Staley, Essex 14.98.

200 meter dash: 1. Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 24.18. 8. Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 25.91. Michael Hensley, Sidney 26.29. Tysen Shaw, Shenandoah 26.51. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 26.75. Nic Givens, Essex 32.70.

400 meter dash: 1. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 52.00. 4. Cooper Phillips, Clarinda 54.78. 7. Brayden Hayes, Clarinda 56.03. 8. Will Bryant, Sidney 56.68. Nic Givens, Essex 1:04.24.

800 meter run: 2. Michael Mayer, Clarinda 2:10.84. 7. Brandon McDowell, Shenandoah 2:22.79. Mark Everett, Clarinda 2:34.29. Braden Mick, Shenandoah 2:45.23. Nic Givens, Essex 2:48.15.

1600 meter run: 3. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 4:56.42. 4. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda 4:56.98. 7. Tony Racine, Essex 5:20.94. 8. Damien Little Thunder, Shenandoah 5:24.25. Andreas Buttry, Sidney 5:48.07. Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 6:08.44.

3200 meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 10:53.98. 5. Mark Everett, Clarinda 11:26.51. 6. Damien Little Thunder, Shenandoah 11:54.82. 7. Andreas Buttry, Sidney 12:06.88.

110 meter hurdles: 4. Tyler Raybourn, Clarinda 16.74. 5. Xavier DeGroot, Clarinda 16.97. 8. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 18.38.

400 meter hurdles: 1. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 58.28. 3. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 1:00.04. 6. Xavier DeGroot, Clarinda 1:05.88. 7. Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 1:06.66. Kolby McAndrews, Clarinda 1:07.58.

High jump: 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 6-8. 2. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 6-4. 4. Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 5-8. 6. Will Bryant, Sidney 5-2. Gage Herron, Shenandoah No height. Brandon McDowell, Shenandoah No height.

Long jump: 1. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 21-1.75. 2. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 19-6. 3. Tony Racine, Essex 19-2.5. 6. Michael Reed, Shenandoah 17-9.5. 8. Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 16-0. Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 15-10.

Shot put: 1. Logan Green, Clarinda 50-3. 4. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 44-11.5. 7. Teagan Fichter, Clarinda 39-11.5 Brexton Roberts, Sidney 36-6. Nik Peters, Sidney 34-4. Steven Perkins, Shenandoah 31-4. Johnathan Staley, Essex 30-8. Cash Seaman, Essex 27-1.

Discus: 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 152-1. 6. Grant Jobe, Clarinda 108-9. 7. Nik Peters, Sidney 107-0.5. Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda 102-5.5. Brexton Roberts, Sidney 99-9.5. Steven Perkins, Shenandoah 97-5. Johnathan Staley, Essex 92-7.5. Cash Seaman, Essex 78-6.5.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Kade Engstrand, Isaac Jones, Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown) 45.82. 5. Shenandoah (Michael Reed, Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Brody Cullin) 46.04. 7. Essex (Johnny Resh, Qwintyn Vanatta, Skylar Hall, Tony Racines) 50.41.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Isaac Jones, Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown) 1:32.90. 4. Essex (Johnny Resh, Qwintyn Vanatta, Skylar Hall, Tony Racine) 1:44.34. 5. Shenandoah (Gage Herron, Xavier Martin, Gage Sample, Tysen Shaw) 1:44.87.

4x400 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Cooper Phillips, Ronnie Weidman, Karsten Beckel, Brayden Hayes) 3:48.63. 4. Shenandoah (Brody Cullin, Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Tysen Shaw) 3:52.32. 6. Sidney (Will Bryant, Matthew Benedict, Michael Hensley, Andreas Buttry) 4:28.22.

4x800 meter relay: 2 Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Kyle Wagoner, Alec Wyman, Treyton Schaapherder) 8:54.87. 4. Shenandoah (Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Dylan Kellogg, Braden Mick) 9:54.89.

800 meter medley relay: 1. Shenandoah (Michael Reed, Hunter Dukes, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:37.19. 5. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Kade Engstrand, Cooper Phillips, Brayden Hayes) 1:42.58. 7. Essex (Bradley Franks, Skylar Hall, Johnny Resh, Qwintyn Vanatta) 1:56.91.

1600 meter medley relay: 5. Clarinda (Cole Baumgart, Ronnie Weidman, Karson Downey, Alec Wyman) 4:13.82. 6. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Cole Scamman, Tysen Shaw, Seth Zwickel) 4:14.21.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Levi Wise, Tyler Raybourn) 1:07.46. 5. Shenandoah (Michael Reed, Ben Labrum, Cole Scamman, Carter Backus) 1:15.00.