Johnson, Woods earn medals at Hawkeye 10 bowling

COUNCIL BLUFFS - Clarinda junior Ally Johnson and sophomore Andi Woods both medaled Friday, Feb. 11, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Bowling Tournament at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs, leading the Clarinda girls bowling team to a third-place finish.

The Cardinals had a pin count of 2,358, 44 pins behind runner-up Denison. Lewis Central easily won the title with a total pin count of 2,827.

It was a disappointing day for the Clarinda boys, as they settled for sixth with a score of 2,507. St. Albert rolled a count of 3,131 to beat Denison by 34 and Shenandoah by 47 for the title.

Johnson opened her day with a 191 and finished with a 156 to roll a 347 series and finish ninth overall. Woods was right behind in 10th with a 338 series, led by a 192 second game.

"It was to be expected," Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said on her top two scorers. "They both could have had better days in the individual portion, but both bowled well in bakers and I'm happy with the girls team as a whole."

Kemper Beckel was next for the Cardinals with a 298 series. Dakota Wise rolled a 283 and Ryplee Sunderman and Maddie Smith finished with matching 271s.

Coach Woods said she was pleased with the girls effort as they look ahead to the state qualifying meet Monday in Shenandoah.

The Clarinda boys weren't close to their best day, with a sixth-place finish in the eight-team field and Woods said it was a disappointing performance.

"Especially after last year here and putting up awesome numbers at (the state qualifying tournament)," Woods said. "I think that was honestly in their minds and weighing on them a bit."

Tyson Bramble's 233 to open the day was the team's best individual game. He followed that with a 163 for a 396 series to finish 16th, four spots and 19 pins out of a conference medal.

Owen Johnson had a strong second game, rolling a 214. He finished with a 365 series. Caden Butt finished with a 215 second game for a 356 series. Levi Wise followed with a 327, Colton Owens a 296 and Ronnie Weidman a 272.

Woods said the goal for the boys is to simply try to flush the day's performance and look ahead to Tuesday's state qualifying tournament in Shenandoah.