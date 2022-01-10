Johnson, Weidman lead Cardinal bowling in home sweep

The Clarinda girls bowling team handed Lewis Central its first loss of the season while the Cardinal boys just surpassed 3,000 pins in a home win over the Titans Thursday, Jan. 6.

The Lewis Central girls came in unbeaten and were the only team better than the Cardinals at last month’s Thomas Jefferson Tournament in Council Bluffs, but the Cardinals scored a season-best 2,498 pins to Lewis Central’s 2,228. The Cardinal boys won 3,014-2,673.

The Cardinal girls earned the win with just five athletes. Six make up a bowling team, but only the top five individual series are counted and only five compete in the baker series, but the margin for error was gone.

Four of the five Cardinals bowled 300 or better for two games, with Ally Johnson nearly reaching 400. Johnson quickly forgot about a 155 opening game by shooting a 236 in game two for a 391 series. Andi Woods rolled a 204 opener and wasn’t far behind Johnson with a 379 score for two games.

Lewis Central’s highest series score was just a 335 as the Cardinals led by 145 pins after the individual games.

Maddie Smith fired a 327 series, Kemper Beckel a 300 and Ryplee Sunderman a 244.

The Cardinals extended the lead in each of the first four baker games, including a 202 opener and a 211 fourth game.

Five of the six on the Clarinda boys roster had at least one game at 200 or better and three of the six shot above 400 for a two game series.

Ronnie Weidman was the day’s best bowler. He opened with a 232 and closed the individual series with a 236 for a 468 series. Grant Barr took high game honors with a 243 opener. He finished with a 404 series. Karsten Beckel fired nearly identical scores, following a 213 first game with a 214 second game for a 427 series.

Tyson Bramble rolled a 201 opening game and shot 392 for the Cardinals. Owen Johnson added a 363 and Levi Wise a 337 that included a 200 in game two.

The Cardinals had the top two series scores overall and four of the top six to lead the Titans 2,054 to 1,880 going into the baker series.

Clarinda was above 200 in three of the five baker games, rolling a 202 opener and then back-to-back 204 scores in games three and four to extend the lead.

The Cardinal boys are now 4-1 and the Cardinal girls 5-0 in dual action, all against conference competition. A road dual is next for the Cardinal bowling teams Thursday as they travel to Harlan.