Johnson, Pullen lead Cardinal bowling to sweep of Mount Ayr

The Clarinda boys and girls bowling teams earned wins over Mount Ayr Thursday, Dec. 3 in the home opener at Frontier Lanes.

The Mount Ayr girls had just three competitors, all but assuring the Cardinals a win, and the Cardinals put up a score of 2,350 pins to Mount Ayr’s 925.

The Clarinda boys finished with a pin count of 2,767 to Mount Ayr’s 1,691.

Aly Johnson opened the competition with a 244 game, the highest of anyone, girls and boys, during the entire competition. Johnson added a 161 to take the high series score of 405.

Madi Pulliam also broke 200 in her opening game with a 222 and ended with a 392 series. Andi Woods broke 200 in her second game and finished with a 379 series. Alea VanVactor scored a 287 and Madison Smith a 268 to complete the scoring for the Cardinals. Kemper Beckel bowled a 242.

A 139 was as good as the Cardinals did in the Baker series.

Xander Pullen led the Cardinal boys with a high game of 206 and a high series of 409.