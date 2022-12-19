Johnson, Owens lead Cardinals to wins at Red Oak

The Clarinda bowling teams left Red Oak Friday, Dec. 16, with a sweep of the Tigers.

The Clarinda boys won 2,837-2,331 while the girls finished with a pin count of 2,450, beating Red Oak’s 1,949.

The Clarinda boys had five individual games above 200, with Colton Owens owning two of them. Owens opened with the day’s top game, a 235. He continued with a 218 to bowl top series of 453. Tyson Bramble’s 222 second game put him above 400 as well, with a 409 series.

Owen Johnson and Levi Wise also broke 200, with Johnson bowling a 210 opener and 365 series and Wise a 207 second game for a 352 series. Ronnie Weidman added a 344 series and Grant Barr a 306 for the Cardinals.

Clarinda had a strong start to the baker series with a 183, 198 and 213, and finished with a series score of 914.

Ally Johnson had another big night to lead the Clarinda girls, bowling a 207 opener and a 210 second game for a 417 series. She easily earned top game and series honors.

Andi Woods was next for the Cardinals with a 339 series. Dakota Wise added a 305, Maddie Smith a 300 and Kemper Beckel a 285 to complete the individual scoring. Ryplee Sunderman put up a 235 for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals put up a 201 third game in the baker series, rolling an 804 series.

The matches in Red Oak wrapped up the 2022 portion of the season for the Cardinals. They return to the lanes Jan. 5, at Lewis Central.