Johnson nearly perfect in Cardinal win over Red Oak

Ronnie Weidman, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Ronnie Weidman follows through during a home win over Creston Thursday, Dec. 9.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

Clarinda junior Owen Johnson fell one ball short of a perfect 300 in leading the Cardinals to a home win over Red Oak Thursday, Dec. 16, at Frontier Lanes.

The Cardinal boys tallied 3,183 pins to beat Red Oak’s 2,496. The Cardinal girls also won 2,356-1,756.

After rolling a 185 in his first game, Johnson rolled 11 consecutive strikes to start his second game, leaving him one strike away from a perfect game. Only six pins fell on his final shot for a 296 score. His 481 series led the field.

Four of Johnson’s teammates had at least one game of 200 or better.

Levi Wise bowled a 205 and a 210 for a 415 series. Rhyn Walters opened with a 216 for a 412 series. Ronnie Weidman and Tyson Bramble also broke the 200 mark in one game for the Cardinals with Weidman rolling a 374 series and Bramble a 369. Colton Owens added a 335 series.

The Cardinals were also above 200 in four of their five baker games, including a 248 opener.

Jon Piper’s 399 series and Kyle Berkey’s 214 opening game led the Tigers.

Ally Johnson rolled a 221 second game to lead the Cardinal girls. Johnson ended with a 352 series. Maddie Smith was next for the Cardinals with a 340.

Kemper Beckel added a 323 series, Dakota Wise rolled a 284 and Andi Woods a 266 to make up Clarinda’s score after the individual games. Ryplee Sunderman added a 230.

A 199 third game of the baker series was the team’s best.

Ashley Wilkins led the Red Oak girls with a 305 series.

The Cardinals are off until a Jan. 6 home dual against Lewis Central.

