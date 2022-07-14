Jobe named second team All-Hawkeye 10 softball

Clarinda sophomore Presley Jobe was named a second team all-conference selection by the Hawkeye 10 Conference, in teams released Tuesday, July 12, by the conference.

Clarinda senior Hailee Knight and eighth grader Addy Wagoner were also honored as honorable mention picks.

The conference chose a 16-athlete first team with an additional 16 on the second team. There were 18 honorable mention picks.

Jobe led the Cardinals with 38 hits this season to finish with a .373 batting average. She scored 25 runs and drove in 19 while playing mainly left field.

Knight played third base as one of four seniors on this year’s team. She finished the season with a .324 batting average and 22 runs scored.

Wagoner came in as an eighth grader and was Clarinda’s top pitcher, striking out 63 batters over 81 2/3 innings with a 2.83 ERA.

The full all-conference teams are below. *denotes a unanimous first team selection.

First Team

Atlantic: *Jada Jensen and Zoey Kirchhoff. Creston: Morgan Driskell, Jersey Foote, Gracie Hagle and *Nevaeh Randall. Denison: Kaitlyn Bruhn. Glenwood: *Allison Koontz and Coryl Matheny. Harlan: *Tianna Kasperbauer. Kuemper: Kenzie Schon, *Jordan Schwabe and Kamryn Venner. Lewis Central: Avery Heller and Stacy Merksick. Shenandoah: Jenna Burdorf.

Second Team

Atlantic: Ava Rush and Malena Woodward. Clarinda: Presley Jobe. Creston: Ava Adamson, Halle Evans and Taryn Fredrickson. Denison: Cambri Broderson and Kiana Schulz. Glenwood: Sara Kolle. Harlan: Jordan Heese and Madison Kjergaard. Kuemper: Kenadee Loew and Hailey Ostrander. Red Oak: Merced Ramirez. Shenandoah: Brooklen Black. St. Albert: Alexis Narmi.

Honorable Mention

Atlantic: Maddie Huddleson and Riley Wood. Clarinda: Hailee Knight and Addy Wagoner. Creston: Keely Coen. Denison: Hannah Slater. Glenwood: Maddison Barrett and McKenna Koehler. Harlan: Ella Plagman. Kuemper: Kaylie Diercksen and Melinda Schaefer. Lewis Central: Alyssa Griffin, Gracie Hays and Mahri Manz. Red Oak: Jaydin Lindsay. Shenandoah: Caroline Rogers. St. Albert: Jessica McMartin and Kylie Wesack.