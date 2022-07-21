 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jobe named all-district softball

  • 0
Presley Jobe, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Presley Jobe watches the ball into her glove during a home game against Lewis Central Monday, June 20.

 Photo by Joe Moore/J&C Photography, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Presley Jobe and Shenandoah sophomore Jenna Burdorf have earned all-district honors.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their all-district softball teams Thursday, June 20, and Burdorf and Jobe are two of 18 selections to the Class 3A West District Team.

Burdorf batted .433 for Shenandoah with 35 runs scored. She also struck out 80 batters in 113 innings in the circle with a 3.78 ERA.

Jobe finished the season with a .373 batting average, scoring 25 runs and driving in 19 for the Cardinals.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaliyah Boston Responds to ESPYs Snub