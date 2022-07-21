Jobe named all-district softball

Clarinda sophomore Presley Jobe and Shenandoah sophomore Jenna Burdorf have earned all-district honors.

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their all-district softball teams Thursday, June 20, and Burdorf and Jobe are two of 18 selections to the Class 3A West District Team.

Burdorf batted .433 for Shenandoah with 35 runs scored. She also struck out 80 batters in 113 innings in the circle with a 3.78 ERA.

Jobe finished the season with a .373 batting average, scoring 25 runs and driving in 19 for the Cardinals.