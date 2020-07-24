The Iowa High School Athletic Association has shortened the regular season schedule and expanded the playoffs for the upcoming high school football season.
The revised plan allows for schools to make adjustments due to COVID-19.
The first practice date (Aug. 10) and first competition date (Aug. 27) have not changed. The dates for the state semifinals (Nov. 13-15) finals (Nov. 20-21) are also unchanged.
A seven-week regular season will be conducted with teams having the option to schedule five, six or seven games during that span.
All teams in all classes will qualify for the postseason with the postseason consisting of six rounds for each classification. The IHSAA will determine pairings with geography, quality and team availability as primary consideration. The RPI formula in place the last few years will not be used this season. This is a one-time change for the postseason.
The postseason will start in all classes Oct. 16.
All 11-man teams in Classes A through 3A will have optional game dates during Weeks 1 and 2. Opponents, location and participation may be determined by the schools. Weeks 3 through 7 will be the scheduled district games in the previously established order.
In Class 8-Man, teams will play their previously scheduled Weeks 3 through 9 games during Weeks 1 through 7. Teams will be allowed to opt out of the Week 1 and 2 games.
Any missed games because of COVID-19 will be considered a “no contest” and will not be made up. This plan does not penalize teams with a loss or forfeit due to state, county or local health department determinations.
The IHSAA requests member schools state their intent to participate in football’s regular season and postseason by Aug. 17.
The revised plan was approved Friday by the IHSAA’s Board of control. The IHSAA plans to release further fall season and sport-specific guidance next week.
