IHSAA releases football districts for 2021 and 2022 seasons

Each high school football team in the state now knows who they will be battling for a district championship for the next two years.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district football assignments for the 2021 and 2022 seasons Friday, March 12.
This is the first season with a seventh classification, meaning the biggest schools in the state are now in Class 5A. The added class didn’t produce any changes for Page County Newspapers Sports coverage area schools. Clarinda and Shenandoah remain in Class 2A, Sidney in Class A and Stanton/Essex in Class 8-Man.
The Cardinals and Mustangs are in Class 2A District 8 along with Clarke, Des Moines Christian, Greene County and Red Oak.
District 8 is one of eight six-team districts in Class 2A. Each team will play every other team in their district and three non-district games for a total of eight regular season contests. The top four teams in each district will qualify for the playoffs.
Sidney is in Class A District 7 along with AHSTW, Earlham, Mount Ayr, Riverside, Southwest Valley and St. Albert.
District 7 is one of eight seven-team districts in Class A. Each team will play their six district games and two non-district games with the top four teams in each district qualifying for the postseason.
Stanton/Essex is in Class 8-Player District 9 with Bedford, East Mills, East Union, Fremont-Mills, Griswold and Lenox.
District 9 is one of 10 districts in Class 8-Player. Eight of those districts have seven teams with the other two having eight. Each team will play their district games with all of the District 9 teams playing two non-district contests. The top three teams in each district as well as two at-large qualifiers will play in the postseason.
Schools are able to submit priority lists for non-district opponents with those full schedules for the 2021 and 2022 seasons to be released by the IHSAA in April.
Any school that plays in Class 2A, 1A, A or 8-Player that doesn’t qualify for the postseason will be allowed to play an additional regular season game at the end of the season.
The first Friday night of football in 2021 will take place Aug. 27.