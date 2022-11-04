IHSAA boys basketball rankings coming this winter

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Thursday, Nov. 3, that they will release boys basketball rankings for the first time this season.

The rankings will begin in late December and be published weekly through the end of the regular season. Each classification will feature a committee made up of two former head coaches and one media member as well as IHSAA staff members.

The intention is for the committee to create a consensus top 10 with the goal of improving the postseason assignment and seeding process, according to the IHSAA’s release. The rankings will be used as a tool for postseason assignments as will school and geographic assignments.

Class 1A and 2A postseason brackets are scheduled to be released the week of Feb. 6, with first round games taking place Feb. 13.