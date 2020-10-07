IHSAA announces fall sports season extension

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday the extension of the fall sports season for those teams and schools that lost games this fall.

Contests can’t be played until the team has been eliminated from the postseason and is only allowed for teams impacted by COVID-19 or the derecho that impacted much of the state in August.

All high school levels of competition in football and cross country as well as Class 4A golf are allowed.

Additional contests must be completed prior to the IHSAA state event in that sport and the total number of regular season contests can’t exceed the allowable limit. Contests can’t be scheduled on a day in which an IHSAA postseason event is scheduled and contests may only be played with other member schools that also lost regular season games.

The IHSAA release states that the policy mirrors the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s plan for fall sports.