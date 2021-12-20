IGHSAU votes to move state volleyball tournament

The state volleyball tournament is moving from Cedar Rapids to Coralville.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Board of Directors approved the move to Xtream Arena, beginning with the 2022 state tournament. The announcement was made Friday, Dec. 17, by the IGHSAU.

Xtream Arena opened in Sept. 2020 and has a capacity of 5,100 spectators plus additional floor seating. The arena is home to the University of Iowa volleyball team and the Iowa Heartlanders ECHL hockey team.

The Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids had hosted the state tournament since 1991. Prior to that, the tournament was hosted by various high schools across the state since the sport was sanctioned by the IGHSAU in 1973.