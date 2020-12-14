Howard takes title at Riverside Tournament - Cardinals 5th

Clarinda senior Crew Howard won the 220 pound title, leading the Cardinals to a fifth place finish at the 17-team Riverside Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Dec. 12.

Howard won all four of his matches by fall in the first period, including handing Riverside’s Eddie Vlcek his first loss of the season in the semifinals and Harlan’s Jeremiah Davis the same in the final.

The Cardinals scored 136 points, less than 10 points ahead of three different teams.

Logan-Magnolia scored 230 points to win the team title by nearly 60.

Shenandoah scored just three team points.

Jade Spangler was the only Mustang to earn a win. After losing by fall in the first round at 132, Spangler pinned Audubon’s Derrek Kommes in the second period before falling to Creston/O-M’s Brandon Briley by a 9-2 decision in the second round of consolation.

Kaden Whipp finished second at 106 for the Cardinals while Kale Downey and Cole Ridnour took third at 138 and 195.

Whipp pinned his way into the semifinals before taking a 10-8 decision from AC/GC’s Tegan Slaybaugh. Whipp lost by fall to Gunnar Vohs of Woodbury Central in the final.