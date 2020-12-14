 Skip to main content
Howard takes title at Riverside Tournament - Cardinals 5th
Howard takes title at Riverside Tournament - Cardinals 5th

Kaden Whipp, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Kaden Whipp secures the fall against Riverside’s Dalton Smith during the quarterfinals of the Riverside Invitational Saturday, Dec. 12. Whipp pinned Smith in less than 30 seconds, one of his three wins on a runner-up day at 106 pounds.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

Clarinda senior Crew Howard won the 220 pound title, leading the Cardinals to a fifth place finish at the 17-team Riverside Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Dec. 12.

Howard won all four of his matches by fall in the first period, including handing Riverside’s Eddie Vlcek his first loss of the season in the semifinals and Harlan’s Jeremiah Davis the same in the final.

The Cardinals scored 136 points, less than 10 points ahead of three different teams.

Logan-Magnolia scored 230 points to win the team title by nearly 60.

Shenandoah scored just three team points.

Jade Spangler was the only Mustang to earn a win. After losing by fall in the first round at 132, Spangler pinned Audubon’s Derrek Kommes in the second period before falling to Creston/O-M’s Brandon Briley by a 9-2 decision in the second round of consolation.

Kaden Whipp finished second at 106 for the Cardinals while Kale Downey and Cole Ridnour took third at 138 and 195.

Whipp pinned his way into the semifinals before taking a 10-8 decision from AC/GC’s Tegan Slaybaugh. Whipp lost by fall to Gunnar Vohs of Woodbury Central in the final.

Downey pinned his way into the semifinals as well, but lost by fall to Brady Thompson of Logan-Magnolia. Downey responded with a win by fall over Michael Jones of Pekin in the third place match.

Ridnour took his first loss of the season, by fall in the semifinals to Creston/O-M’s Jackson Kinsella. Ridnour battled back though for a tight 5-3 win over Harlan’s Jesse Schwery in the third place match.

Additionally for the Cardinals, Logan Green and Jase Wilmes took fifth, earning four wins each. Green won all four of his matches by fall with his loss coming in the quarterfinals at 285. Wilmes won in overtime in his fifth place match at 195. His 4-1 day didn’t count for Clarinda’s team score, however, with Ridnour at the same weight class.

Brayden Nothwehr finished sixth at 182 for the Cardinals while Leland Woodruff (126), Michael Mayer (132) and Karson Downey (145) all placed eighth.

The Clarinda and Shenandoah teams both travel to Harlan Thursday for a Hawkeye 10 double dual with the host Cyclones.

