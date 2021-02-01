Howard, Green win conference titles, Cardinal wrestling 2nd at Hawkeye 10 Tournament

“We have to get healthy,” Bevins said in starting to look ahead to the postseason. “We have some nagging injuries and need to get healthy moving forward. If we get everybody 100% going into next week, I like our chances.”

Shenandoah ended the day with a fourth, a fifth and two seventh place finishes from their four competitors.

“We wrestled better at the end of the day than we did at the beginning,” Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said. “These guys always step up and wrestle tough, we have some stuff to work on for sure, but I had a good feeling leaving the weekend.”

Logan Dickerson led the Mustangs with a fourth place tally at 170. He started his day with a loss by fall to Glenwood’s Tyler Boldra in a match that Boldra took control of in the second period and earned the fall late. Dickerson fought back and had a 4-0 final period including a takedown in the final seconds to beat Atlantic-CAM’s Cole Park 6-5 in a third round consolation match. He then pinned Kaden Street of Creston/O-M in the consolation semifinal to set up a rematch with Boldra. This time Dickerson was his equal. The two were even going into the third period with Dickerson having choice. He chose down and Boldra rode him out and secured two late near fall points to take the win.