Howard, Green win conference titles, Cardinal wrestling 2nd at Hawkeye 10 Tournament

RED OAK – The Clarinda Cardinals edged Atlantic-CAM and Glenwood to take runner-up honors at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Jan. 30.
Creston/Orient-Macksburg finished with three champions and four additional runner-up finishes to run away with the team title with 257.5 points. Clarinda scored 185.5 points, just ahead of Atlantic-CAM’s 182.5 and Glenwood’s 177. Harlan was fifth with 162. Shenandoah brought just four athletes and finished 11th with 32 points.
Clarinda had two champions and seven others finish either second, third or fourth.
Crew Howard pinned his way to his second straight conference championship at 220 pounds. He was on the mat for a total of 2 minutes, 11 seconds in his quarterfinal and semifinal matches. Howard dominated the final against Kuemper Catholic’s Cal Wanninger before securing the fall in a time of 5:15.
“Crew had been working on his stuff,” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said. “His underhooks and his passbys to singles and he’s getting better at those and developing his third and fourth options and it’s working for him on the mat.”
Logan Green pinned his way to a championship as well. He was in a battle with Creston/O-M’s Chris Wilson in the final, but was able to get a throw and a pin in the final seconds. The title was the first for Green in his first year in the sport.
“I can’t say enough about that kid,” Bevins said on Green. “He comes out this year after playing basketball and put himself in bad positions early in the year. But now he’s learned how to not put himself in those spots and he’s learned he can hang with these guys. He’s done a phenomenal job at heavyweight and I’m excited for the next two weeks and watching him wrestle.”
Kaden Whipp was the only other Cardinal in the finals. He earned a 13-6 decision over Kuemper’s Riley Parkis in the semifinals at 106, scoring the match’s final six points. He then lost by fall to Vincent Mayberry of Glenwood in the final.
Kale Downey and Karson Downey were third place finishers for the Cardinals. Kale dropped a 4-1 decision in the semifinals to Lewis Central’s Brian Paul, but came back with a 7-6 win over Creston/O-M’s Garon Wurster in a consolation semifinal and a 7-0 decision over David Helton of St. Albert in the third place match.
Karson Downey lost by technical fall 18-3 to Dawson Bond of Red Oak in a semifinal before earning a couple pins to come back for third.
Bevins said Kale was hopeful to place higher, but said coming back after the disappointing loss says a lot about his 138 pounder.
“Kale cares about the sport and loves it,” Bevins said, “and Karson is the same way. They both wrestled hard.”
Michael Mayer, Tyler Raybourn, Jase Wilmes and Cole Ridnour all finished fourth for the Cardinals.
Ridnour fought his way to a 3-1 decision in a quarterfinal at 195 against Denison’s Jaxson Hildebrand and then battled second-ranked Jackson Kinsella of Creston/O-M into the third period before losing by fall in the semifinals. Ridnour bounced back win a pin in the consolation semifinals before dropping an 8-7 decision to Glenwood’s CJ Carter for third.
Wilmes also had a tough quarterfinal securing a 6-2 win over Atlantic-CAM’s Payton Fewson with a 4-0 final period at 182. He dropped a 5-1 decision to Creston/O-M’s Andy Weis in the semifinals. He won by fall and then lost by fall in his final two matches.
Raybourn won a wild quarterfinal at 152 over Camren Mardesen of St. Albert 8-6 in sudden victory, and then dropped an 11-3 major decision to Kaden Bolton of Creston/O-M in a semifinal. A technical fall win over Red Oak’s Keith Archibald was followed by a 2-0 loss to Atlantic-CAM’s Tanner O’Brien for third.
Mayer pinned his way into the semifinals before losing by fall to Creston/O-M’s Triston Barncastle. Mayer earned another win by fall before losing 9-4 to Atlantic-CAM’s Jaxson Bell.
Leland Woodruff finished sixth at 126, Ayden Sunderman seventh at 120 and Dillan Hunter eighth at 160 for the Cardinals.
“We have to get healthy,” Bevins said in starting to look ahead to the postseason. “We have some nagging injuries and need to get healthy moving forward. If we get everybody 100% going into next week, I like our chances.”
Shenandoah ended the day with a fourth, a fifth and two seventh place finishes from their four competitors.
“We wrestled better at the end of the day than we did at the beginning,” Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said. “These guys always step up and wrestle tough, we have some stuff to work on for sure, but I had a good feeling leaving the weekend.”
Logan Dickerson led the Mustangs with a fourth place tally at 170. He started his day with a loss by fall to Glenwood’s Tyler Boldra in a match that Boldra took control of in the second period and earned the fall late. Dickerson fought back and had a 4-0 final period including a takedown in the final seconds to beat Atlantic-CAM’s Cole Park 6-5 in a third round consolation match. He then pinned Kaden Street of Creston/O-M in the consolation semifinal to set up a rematch with Boldra. This time Dickerson was his equal. The two were even going into the third period with Dickerson having choice. He chose down and Boldra rode him out and secured two late near fall points to take the win.
Owen Laughlin finished fifth at 132 for the Mustangs. He lost by fall in a quarterfinal to Clarinda’s Mayer, and then came back with a win by fall before losing by fall in a consolation semifinal. Laughlin trailed Glenwood’s Trevor Hargens 7-4 with 23 seconds left in the fifth place match. The two were neutral and Laughlin was able to take a shot and turn Hargens onto his back for the five count to earn the three near fall points and the 9-7 victory.
“Owen isn’t one to give up,” McGinnis said. “You see it a lot when someone is down in the final seconds and they let it tick away, but he shot in and put him on his back. I would like to see him shoot like that more. Logan went in to his final match with a new mentality. We tell the kids that every six minutes is different and that’s what he did.”
Landen Newquist and Jacob Rystrom both won their final matches of the day by fall to finish seventh.
“Landen is in a tough weight class, which we knew coming in,” McGinnis said. “It was important to him to get that last one and Jacob battled all day. To come out with that last one, I’m proud of him and happy for him.”
Looking ahead, McGinnis said they had some close losses against athletes they’ll need to earn wins over next week.
“I told the kids this isn’t the one we want to win,” McGinnis said. “We need to learn from this and win the one next week. We’re going to try to prepare them this week, make sure our heads are in the right spot and let the chips fall.”
The Mustangs and Cardinals are off until Saturday when postseason action begins with a Class 2A sectional tournament at Glenwood. Conference foes Glenwood, Creston/O-M and Red Oak will be there, along with Southwest Iowa. The top two individuals in each weight class will advance to the following Saturday’s district tournament. The team champion will receive an automatic spot in regional duals.