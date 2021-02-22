Howard ends career with another 4th-place finish at state wrestling tournament

DES MOINES – Clarinda senior Crew Howard ended his terrific wrestling career Saturday, Feb. 20, with a second consecutive fourth place finish at the state wrestling tournament.
Howard won his first two matches, lost in the semifinals, won his consolation semifinal and then lost the third place match, exactly the same match results as last season.
Howard, who came into the tournament ranked third at 220 pounds, didn’t get the result he wanted, but said it was good to end his career under the bright lights at Wells Fargo Arena.
“It means a lot to end my career here and get another medal,” Howard said. “I wish it was in a different spot. Even one place higher would have been better, but it means a lot to finish here.”
After two wins to start the tournament, Howard took a 5-2 loss to Central Lyon-George-Little Rock’s Dylan Winkel in the semifinals. Winkel, who came in unbeaten and top-ranked, took Howard down just past the halfway point of the first period for a 2-0 lead. Winkel chose bottom to start the second period, escaped and the scored a late takedown to go up 5-0. Howard chose down to start the third period, and scored a reversal with 40 seconds left. He nearly turned Winkel to his back in the final seconds, but it wasn’t enough to start the officials’ near fall count.
The semifinal loss came late Friday, a few hours after Howard beat Solon’s Gage Marty 4-2 in a quarterfinal. After a scoreless first period, Howard chose bottom to start the second period and quickly escaped. Marty was able to take Howard down near the midway point of the second, but again Howard escaped to enter the final period even at two. Marty chose a neutral start to the third period and Howard was able to earn a takedown in the final 30 seconds to earn the win.
Howard earned another close win in his consolation semifinal, beating Crestwood’s Treyton Burnikel by fall. A Howard escape in the second period was the only point of the match going into the final two minutes, but Howard started the third on top was able to turn Burnikel straight over his head to earn the fall in 4:38.
That win put Howard back into the third place match, where his career ended with a 7-5 loss in sudden victory against Conner Murty of East Marshall. Howard started the match with a takedown, but was reversed by Murty. Howard would escape and led 3-2 after the first period. Murty chose bottom to start the second period. He quickly escaped and then took Howard down just shy of the halfway point of the second period. Murty was able to ride out the period for a 5-3 lead. Howard chose bottom in the third period and scored a reversal with 53 seconds left to tie the match. There were a lot of anxious moments in those final 53 seconds, but no points were scored. That sent the match to the extra one minute period. Howard went for a quick shot, but was taken down in just eight seconds.
“Crew wrestled strong at the beginning of the tournament,” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said. “The semifinal match he wasn’t as active on his feet, but the other kid was pretty athletic. In the third place match, he got caught on his knees at the end and the other kid was able to circle around and get it. I hate it for Crew because he works hard every day, but you can’t be upset with a fourth place finish at the state tournament.”
Howard said the close wins just came down to “trying to out-gastank them and do my thing.” Howard gave Winkel credit in the semifinal match, but thought he had the win in his final match.
“Winkel is a great all-around wrestler and has a lot of good stuff. I thought I could get a quick shot off the whistle (at the start of overtime in my third-place match), but he got the go-behind and got the two. You get what you earn and I’m comfortable with my fourth-place finish.”
Bevins was proud of how his senior leader finished, especially after ending Friday with a loss.
“It says a lot about his character,” Bevins said on Howard bouncing back Saturday, “and how quickly he can forget about things and move on. You see a lot of kids lose in the semifinals or lose in the quarterfinals and then get beat out. It helped that he had a night to forget about it after the semifinal match. Once your dreams come crashing down like that, it’s tough to bounce back and it was good to see him do that. He’s a strong kid and he’ll bounce back from this. I don’t know what’s next for him, but I’m excited to watch it.”
Howard started his tournament Thursday with a dominant opening period against Independence’s Korver Hupke. Howard took Hupke down in just 13 seconds and then turned him twice to earn five near fall points. Hupke did escape late in the period, but Howard led 7-1. The only points in the final two periods came on a quick Howard escape in the second period for an 8-1 win.
Howard finished the season at 47-3 and when asked about his career as a whole, he focused on his teammates.
“I hope the younger kids have something to build on over the next couple years,” Howard said. “It’s a good, young team. There are a lot of guys coming up. Kaden Whipp was here this week, and he’s just a freshman. I hope guys like him can see this, see what they can finish and do good things.”
Bevins said Howard’s teammates in the program can learn a lot from him.
“I hope the younger kids can learn that mentality of work until you can’t work anymore,” Bevins said. “That’s one thing Crew brought to the room every day and I hope the younger kids can pick up on that and continue to grow the program.”
Looking at Howard’s opponents and how they finished: Winkel lost in the championship match by a 6-4 decision. Burnikel beat Marty in sudden victory in the fifth place match. Hupke lost his first round consolation match.
Howard wasn’t the only Cardinal to compete at the state tournament. Whipp and Kale Downey competed and both finished 0-2.
Downey lost his first round match by fall to Crestwood’s Chase Thomas, who ended up finishing third. Thomas led 9-3 on two takedowns and five near fall points after the first period before earning the fall in 2:45.
The Clarinda 138-pound junior then dropped a 7-2 decision to Emmetsburg’s Ryan Brennan in the first round of consolations. The match started with a Brennan takedown, but Downey was able to reverse him late in the period to tie the match at two. Downey chose a neutral start to the second period and they stayed that way until a takedown by Brennan with 23 seconds left to take a 4-2 lead. Brennan chose to start on bottom in the third period. He escaped in 16 seconds and then took Downey down eight seconds later and rode him out from there, ending Downey’s tournament.
Brennan lost his next match.
“Kale had a tough first round match,” Bevins said. “In the second match he loosened up a bit. He was jittery and nervous. I was hoping that wouldn’t be the case (with his experience from last year). Hopefully his goals next year are to come up here and win some matches. He needs to take that next step and get on the podium next year.”
Whipp also finished 0-2 in his state debut as a freshman at 106.
Whipp opened the tournament with a loss by fall to Cody Hay of Bondurant-Farrar. Hay earned a takedown nearly halfway through the first period and turned Whipp twice to lead 7-0 after the first two minutes. Hay chose to start the second period on top and earned the fall in 3:09.
Hay lost his next two matches.
Whipp then lost an 11-10 decision to Independence’s Kaden Kremer in the first round of consolations. Kremer scored a late takedown to lead 2-0 after the first period. Whipp dominated the second, earning a quick takedown and then turning Kremer about halfway through the period for a 5-2 lead. Kremer escaped, but Whipp was able to take him down and turn him again to lead 10-3 going into the final period. Kremer chose to start the third period on top and turned Whipp three different times to earn enough points to come back for the win and end Whipp’s tournament.
Kremer won two more matches, including his second round consolation match by medical forfeit, and finished sixth.
“It was good for Kaden to get up here and get that experience,” Bevins said. “People called me crazy when I said we would have a 106 pounder here after the national anthem on Thursday, but he proved everybody wrong and did it. If Kaden doesn’t get turned one time in that third period, he’s on the stand. He had nothing to hang his head about. Not many freshmen get here and I told him the fact that you’re here and wrestling hard, now you have that experience and when you come back the nerves won’t be as bad. You’ll know what to expect. We’ll keep the routine the same and this won’t be foreign to him.”
Howard’s three wins earned Clarinda 14 team points, which tied the Cardinals for 41st place in Class 2A.