Howard ends career with another 4th-place finish at state wrestling tournament

DES MOINES – Clarinda senior Crew Howard ended his terrific wrestling career Saturday, Feb. 20, with a second consecutive fourth place finish at the state wrestling tournament.

Howard won his first two matches, lost in the semifinals, won his consolation semifinal and then lost the third place match, exactly the same match results as last season.

Howard, who came into the tournament ranked third at 220 pounds, didn’t get the result he wanted, but said it was good to end his career under the bright lights at Wells Fargo Arena.

“It means a lot to end my career here and get another medal,” Howard said. “I wish it was in a different spot. Even one place higher would have been better, but it means a lot to finish here.”

After two wins to start the tournament, Howard took a 5-2 loss to Central Lyon-George-Little Rock’s Dylan Winkel in the semifinals. Winkel, who came in unbeaten and top-ranked, took Howard down just past the halfway point of the first period for a 2-0 lead. Winkel chose bottom to start the second period, escaped and the scored a late takedown to go up 5-0. Howard chose down to start the third period, and scored a reversal with 40 seconds left. He nearly turned Winkel to his back in the final seconds, but it wasn’t enough to start the officials’ near fall count.