Home sweep for Cardinal wrestling

The Clarinda Cardinals continued their stellar start to the wrestling season with three dual wins Tuesday, Dec. 7, at home.

The Cardinals earned Hawkeye 10 Conference victories 69-10 over Denison and 47-27 over Lewis Central. The Cardinals also beat Mount Ayr 72-3.

Kaden Whipp and Jase Wilmes won three contested matches each to highlight a day, which saw the Cardinals go 20-7 in contested matches.

Whipp won by fall in all three of his matches at 106 pounds with all three wins coming before the first period ended. Wilmes earned two quick falls at 195. He also earned a 5-3 decision in beating Denison’s Jaxson Hildebrand.

Five other Cardinals were 3-0 on the day, with four of them winning two contested matches each.

Michael Mayer won twice by fall and took a forfeit win against Lewis Central at 132.

Tyler Raybourn won twice by fall, including a third period win against Lewis Central at 152. He also took a forfeit in the win over Mount Ayr.

Brayden Nothwehr earned wins by fall against Denison and Lewis Central at 182 and took a forfeit against Mount Ayr.

Logan Green also earned two wins by fall at 285 and took a forfeit win in the dual against the Raiders.

Kale Downey only had to compete once to complete his 3-0 day. He took forfeits against Denison and Mount Ayr and earned a second period fall against Lewis Central’s Zack Winslow.

Bryson Harris was 2-1 for the Cardinals at 220. He lost a 7-5 decision to Lewis Central’s Dillon Woods, but earned two wins by fall in the other duals.

Landen Carson and Dominick Polsley both earned one contested win and one forfeit for Clarinda. Karson Downey won a contested match and Ryan Skeripski and Matthew Olson collected two forfeit wins.

The Cardinals were docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct in the dual against Lewis Central to account for the final margin.

The three wins pushed Clarinda’s dual record to 5-0 to go with a tournament win so far this season.

Next up for the Cardinals is a trip to the Riverside Tournament Saturday.