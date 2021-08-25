High school football season starts Friday

The high school football season begins Friday and three of the four teams in the Page County Newspapers coverage area will open the season at home.

Shenandoah hosts Missouri Valley while Clarinda welcomes in Creston Friday. Stanton/Essex hosts Martensdale-St. Marys while Sidney makes the 2 ½ hour trip east to take on Wayne. Kickoff for all four games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

There are seven classes in Iowa High School Football this season and while the increase of one has little effect on the smallest classes, there are a couple big changes.

The first is that each team has just eight regular season games on the schedule in Classes 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player. There are also 32 playoff qualifiers in each of those four classes.

Clarinda and Shenandoah are in Class 2A District 8 where only six teams reside. The Cardinals and Mustangs are joined by Clarke, Des Moines Christian, Greene County and Red Oak, with each team playing three non-district games to start the season before district play begins Sept. 17.

Stanton/Essex is in Class 8-Player District 9, which has seven teams. The top three in each of 10 8-player districts qualify for the playoffs with the top two fourth-place teams across the state based on district point differential earn the final two positions.