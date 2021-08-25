High school football season starts Friday

The high school football season begins Friday and three of the four teams in the Page County Newspapers coverage area will open the season at home.
Shenandoah hosts Missouri Valley while Clarinda welcomes in Creston Friday. Stanton/Essex hosts Martensdale-St. Marys while Sidney makes the 2 ½ hour trip east to take on Wayne. Kickoff for all four games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
There are seven classes in Iowa High School Football this season and while the increase of one has little effect on the smallest classes, there are a couple big changes.
The first is that each team has just eight regular season games on the schedule in Classes 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player. There are also 32 playoff qualifiers in each of those four classes.
Clarinda and Shenandoah are in Class 2A District 8 where only six teams reside. The Cardinals and Mustangs are joined by Clarke, Des Moines Christian, Greene County and Red Oak, with each team playing three non-district games to start the season before district play begins Sept. 17.
Stanton/Essex is in Class 8-Player District 9, which has seven teams. The top three in each of 10 8-player districts qualify for the playoffs with the top two fourth-place teams across the state based on district point differential earn the final two positions.
The Vikings are joined in the district by Corner Conference foes East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Griswold, along with Bedford, East Union and Lenox. Each team plays one non-district game to start the season and will play another at some point during the rest of the season.
Sidney is in Class A District 7 along with AHSTW, Earlham, Mount Ayr, Riverside, Southwest Valley and St. Albert. There are eight districts in Class A, so the top four advance to the postseason. Like in 8-player, each team opens with a non-district game and will have another at some point during the season.
Teams in the smallest four classes that don’t qualify for the postseason can schedule a ninth contest the Friday after the end of the regular season, which is set for Oct. 15.
The Clarinda Cardinals are coming off a 4-5 season, which saw them beat Shenandoah in the first round of the postseason before falling to Greene County.
Clarinda returns its quarterback in Wyatt Schmitt and leading rusher from last season in Tadyn Brown. Clarinda lost its leading receiver, but welcomes Isaac Jones back, who was second last season. The Cardinals lost their three leading tacklers from last season.
Clarinda welcomes in a conference foe in Creston Friday. The Panthers are in Class 3A again this year and are coming off a 1-7 season, which saw them never score more than 14 points in a game. The Panthers lost to Lewis Central in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Creston lost its quarterback and top receiver from last year, but has its top two rushers back in Briley Hayes and Gage Skarda, although they combined for less than 400 yards rushing last season.
Three of the top four tacklers on the Panther defense return in Hayes, Skarda and Derek Paup.
The Shenandoah Mustangs are also at home Friday, coming off a 3-5 season, which saw them lose to Clarinda in the first round of the playoffs.
Nolan Mount is the new quarterback for the Mustangs this season and he has last year’s leading rusher back in Morgan Cotten and last year’s leading receiver returning in Blake Herold.
Herold and Logan Dickerson return as Shenandoah’s top two tacklers last season.
The Missouri Valley Big Reds were 1-7 last season with a first round playoff loss in Class 1A to East Sac County. The Big Reds are in Class A this season.
The Big Reds are breaking in a new offense with last year’s quarterback, top three rushers and top three receivers all graduated.
Connor Murray was last year’s number two tackler for the Big Reds and is the only one of Missouri Valley’s top six from last year coming back.
The Stanton/Essex Vikings were 4-4 last year with a first round playoff win over Murray before a loss to CAM in round two.
The Vikings have quarterback Carter Johnson and leading rusher Logan Roberts back this season. Roberts was third in receptions last year and is the leader coming back while Johnson was also the team’s second leading rusher.
The Vikings lost their top two tacklers, but Roberts, Jonan Wookey and Johnson were third, fourth and fifth and are all back.
Stanton/Essex welcomes Martensdale-St. Marys to Stanton Friday. The Blue Devils were 8-1 last season, bowing out in the round of 16 to Fremont-Mills. The Blue Devils scored at least 42 points in every game last season.
Martensdale-St. Marys lost its quarterback, its top three rushers and top two receivers from last year. Hogan Franey is the leading returning receiver after catching 30 passes last year. Leading tackler Brandon McNew also returns.
Sidney starts a two-year cycle in Class A after a 0-8 start to 11-man football last season, including a first round playoff loss to St. Albert.
Matthew Benedict is back at quarterback for the Cowboys, but lost his top two rushers and top receiver. Garett Phillips and Cole Stenzel are returning leaders at those positions. Stenzel was last year’s leading tackler. Micah Aldana and Nik Peters were third and fourth in tackles last year and are also back.
Sidney travels to Wayne Friday. The Falcons played just five games last season and lost them all, scoring a total of just 14 points.
Strait Jacobsen was Wayne’s leading passer last season with just 12 completions and 70 yards. Dayton Jacobsen returns after leading the Falcons with 208 yards rushing last season. Wayne’s leading receiver graduated. Dayton and Strait Jacobsen were the second and fourth leading tacklers for the Falcons last season and are the top two back.
Page County Newspapers will cover a game live each Friday night this season, including the Shenandoah/Missouri Valley game Friday. Look for an updated scoreboard of the contest while it takes place at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Daily scoreboards for football as well as volleyball and cross country will be posted online at clarindaherald.com and valleynewstoday.com.