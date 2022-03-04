Hesse, Strait earn all-Hawkeye 10 honors

Clarinda senior Chloe Strait and sophomore Amelia Hesse were both named to the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s girls basketball all-conference teams as honorable mention selections.

The Hawkeye 10 Conference released its all-conference teams Thursday, March 3, with eight athletes named to the first team, eight to the second team and an additional 12 honorable mention selections.

Hesse led the Cardinals with 10.1 points per game while also contributing 3.5 rebounds per contest. Strait was Clarinda’s leading rebounder with 6.5 per contest. She also scored 7.5 points per game.

The full teams are below.

First Team (*notes unanimous selection): *Madison Camden, Glenwood. *Jenna Hopp, Glenwood. *Doryn Paup, Creston. Reagen Wicks, Harlan. Lucy Scott, Lewis Central. Claire Schmitz, Harlan. Catherine Mayhall, Kuemper. Ava Wolf, Shenandoah.

Second Team: Brianna Fields, Creston. Kira Langenfeld, Denison. Jada Jensen, Atlantic. Missy Evezic, St. Albert. Abby Hughes, Glenwood. Patyn Harter, Atlantic. Pearl Reisz, St. Albert. Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood.

Honorable Mention: Merced Ramirez, Red Oak. Chloe Strait, Clarinda. Amelia Hesse, Clarinda. Morgan Driskell, Creston. Kiana Schulz, Denison. Hannah Sonderman, Harlan. Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central. Gracie Hays, Lewis Central. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah. Ella Klusman, St. Albert. Kennedy Jones, Glenwood. Frannie Glynn, Kuemper.

The final conference standings are below

Glenwood 10-0

Harlan 8-2

Lewis Central 8-2

St. Albert 7-3

Denison 6-4

Creston 5-5

Atlantic 4-6

Kuemper 3-7

Shenandoah 3-7

Clarinda 1-9

Red Oak 0-10