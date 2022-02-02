Hesse leads Cardinals past East Union

Clarinda sophomore Amelia Hesse poured in 22 points, leading the Cardinals to a 49-41 home win over East Union Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The win was the sixth of the season for the Cardinals with just one regular season game remaining on the schedule.

Clarinda led 8-7 after the first quarter and outscored the Eagles by eight in the second period to lead 27-18 at the break. The lead grew to 37-26 after three quarters.

Taylor Cole and Jerzee Knight added seven points each for the Cardinals, who improved to 6-14 overall while the Eagles fell to 7-12 despite 20 points from Noelle McKnight.

Bailey Nordyke chipped in six points for Clarinda. Chloe Strait finished with four and Aly Meier had three.

The Cardinals finish the season Monday, Feb. 7, with a home date against Creston.