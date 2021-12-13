Hesse, Cole lead Cardinal basketball in loss to Atlantic

The Clarinda girls basketball team trimmed a double digit halftime deficit down to five in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get any closer in a 54-46 home loss to Atlantic Thursday, Dec. 9.

The Trojans quickly built the lead back to double digits after Clarinda’s run to earn their first win in five games this season.

Clarinda trailed 17-12 in the first quarter and stayed close through much of the second before a late Trojan run built the lead to 31-18 at halftime.

Clarinda cut into the lead in the third period and an early triple by Amelia Hesse cut the Trojan lead to 40-35 in the final period.

Hesse and Taylor Cole did much of work on the offensive end for the Cardinals with Cole scoring 17 points and Hesse adding 16 as the Cardinals fell to 2-3 on the season.

Chloe Strait and Bailey Nordyke added four points each for the Cardinals. Paige Millikan scored three points and Jerzee Knight contributed two. Full stats will be added here when available.

Paytn Harter and Jada Jensen scored 16 points to lead the Trojans.