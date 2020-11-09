 Skip to main content
Hawkeye 10 names 11 Cardinal athletes academic all-conference
Hawkeye 10 names 11 Cardinal athletes academic all-conference

The Hawkeye 10 Conference released its Fall Sports All-Academic Award winners Friday, Nov. 6, and 11 Clarinda Cardinals earned the recognition.

The award goes to senior letter winners who have attained a cumulative 3.5 GPA during their high school career.

The Cardinals were led by their four volleyball award winners: Makayla Fichter, Jessalee Neihart, Kristen Smith and Teya Stickler.

Three football cheerleaders earned the award: Lindsay Darrah, Lanie Garrett and Maddie Sunderman.

There were two football players and two boys cross country athletes to also earn the award: footballer Crew Howard and Mason McClarnon and cross country athletes Jordan Fasnacht and Jon McCall.

