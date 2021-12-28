Hawkeye 10 Conference wrestling standings

The first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over.

During the holiday break, current conference standings will be posted for all of the area winter sports.

The Hawkeye 10 wrestling season reached the break Dec. 16 with Clarinda going 2-0 and Shenandoah 0-2 at a double dual at Shenandoah.

The conference standings follow with records shown reflecting conference duals only.

Hawkeye 10 Conference wrestling dual standings

Clarinda 4-0

Creston 3-0

Atlantic 3-1

Glenwood 2-1

Harlan 2-2

Lewis Central 2-2

Red Oak 2-2

Kuemper 1-2

Denison 1-3

Shenandoah 0-3

St. Albert 0-4