Hawkeye 10 Conference girls bowling standings

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

The first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over.

During the holiday break, current conference standings will be posted for all of the area winter sports.

The Hawkeye 10 girls bowling season reached the break Dec. 20 with Shenandoah losing to Harlan.

The conference standings follow with records shown reflecting conference matches only.

Clarinda 4-0

Lewis Central 1-0

Denison 1-1

Harlan 1-1

Creston 0-1

Red Oak 0-1

St. Albert 0-1

Shenandoah 0-2

Tags

