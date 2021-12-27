The first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over.

During the holiday break, current conference standings will be posted for all of the area winter sports.

The Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball season wrapped up Tuesday with Clarinda and Shenandoah both dropping conference contests.

The conference standings can be seen below. Records reflect conference games only.

Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball standings

Glenwood 6-0

St. Albert 4-1

Lewis Central 3-1

Harlan 4-2

Denison 3-2

Shenandoah 2-2

Creston 1-2

Kuemper 1-3

Atlantic 1-3

Clarinda 0-4

Red Oak 0-5