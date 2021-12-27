 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball standings

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

The first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over.

During the holiday break, current conference standings will be posted for all of the area winter sports.

The Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball season wrapped up Tuesday with Clarinda and Shenandoah both dropping conference contests.

The conference standings can be seen below. Records reflect conference games only.

Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball standings

Glenwood 6-0

St. Albert 4-1

Lewis Central 3-1

Harlan 4-2

Denison 3-2

Shenandoah 2-2

Creston 1-2

Kuemper 1-3

Atlantic 1-3

People are also reading…

Clarinda 0-4

Red Oak 0-5

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID