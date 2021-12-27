 Skip to main content
Hawkeye 10 Conference boys basketball standings

Clarinda Cardinals

The first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over.

During the holiday break, current conference standings will be posted for all of the area winter sports.

The Hawkeye 10 boys basketball season reached the break Tuesday with the Shenandoah and Clarinda teams both losing conference games.

The conference standings follow with records shown reflecting conference games only.

Harlan 6-0

Denison 4-1

Lewis Central 3-1

Glenwood 3-3

Kuemper 2-2

Atlantic 2-2

Clarinda 2-3

St. Albert 2-3

Red Oak 1-4

Creston 0-2

Shenandoah 0-4

