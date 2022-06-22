Hawk 10 leaders overpower Cardinal baseball

The Clarinda baseball team wasn’t able to come close to handing Lewis Central its first Hawkeye 10 Conference loss Monday, June 20, in games played in Clarinda. The Titans won the opener 15-4 and the nightcap 20-1 to improve to 19-2 on the season.

In the opener, the Cardinals scored three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game, but gave up five in the fifth. Lewis Central added two more in the sixth and five in the seventh inning.

Cole Baumgart and Wyatt Schmitt led the Cardinals with two hits each. Schmitt scored two runs and Baumgart crossed the plate once. Baumgart, Jarod McNeese and Isaac Jones all doubled, with McNeese adding a run scored and an RBI and Jones an RBI.

James McCall started on the mound for Clarinda and struck out four Titan batters over five innings. He gave up six hits, two walks and eight runs, six earned. Ronnie Weidman pitched the final two innings and gave up five hits, four walks and seven runs, four earned.

Lewis Central shortstop Payton Fort had three hits and six RBIs.

The nightcap was called after four innings because of the run-rule, with the Titans putting up four runs in the second inning, 10 in the third and six more in the fourth.

Creighton Tuzzio, Kade Engstrand and Justus Fine combined to do the pitching for the Cardinals. They struck out five, but gave up 14 hits and seven walks.

Tadyn Brown finished with two of the four Cardinal hits. Schmitt tripled and scored the only Cardinal run. McCall also had a hit and an RBI.

Luke Woltmann had four hits for the Titans while Logan Manz and Devin Nailor drove in four runs each.

The two losses drop Clarinda’s record to 14-5 overall and 9-5 in conference play.