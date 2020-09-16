Hartley wins Red Oak meet, McCall and both teams finish 2nd

Sarah Gilbert, Kelsey Franklin and Lauryn Dukes were all also in the top 10 for the Fillies.

Gilbert took sixth in 24:29, Franklin ninth in 26:02 and Dukes 10th in 26:16.

Skillern said Gilbert is looking a lot more comfortable, Franklin was disappointed in her run, but Dukes had her best race of the season.

“Lauryn ran with a goal in mind and chased it down throughout the entire race,” said Skillern. “I look for more from her as the season progresses.”

Christene Johnson was Shenandoah’s final scorer, taking 13th in 27:01, making a couple passes late in the race.

Abby Martin and Hadlee Kinghorn completed Shenandoah’s lineup. Martin was 17th in 27:20 and Kinghorn 27th in 28:54.

In the boys race, Clarinda was one point better than Shenandoah in each of the first three spots. Shenandoah was one spot better in comparing the number four runners. Shenandoah earned the win with fifth runner Alex Razee taking 14th to Clarinda’s Luke Baker finishing 17th.

“Being in front of Clarinda is obviously a big deal for the guys,” said Campbell. “Any time you can beat them you know you have done something special. They are such a strong balanced team.”