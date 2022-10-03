Hartley wins, Cardinal girls 2nd at Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah sophomore Hailey Egbert earned an eighth-place medal while the Clarinda girls and boys cross country teams combined for four top 10 finishes Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Shenandoah Cross Country Invitational.

Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley won the girls race by 52 seconds and teammate Maya Hunter finished third to help the Cardinals to a runner-up team finish.

The Shenandoah girls were eighth, while Essex had just two athletes -- not enough to post a team score.

The Clarinda boys finished fifth overall behind seventh and eighth place finishes from Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner.

The Shenandoah boys finished 11th, and Essex and Sidney ran just one athlete each in the varsity race.

Hartley was just below her time goal for the meet, finishing in 19 minutes, 29 seconds.

“I wanted to go sub-19:30,” Hartley said, “so I did what I wanted to do. It was good to compete with Glenwood and everyone here. It’s a fun race here and I’m glad I was able to compete in it.”

Hunter was 13 seconds behind Glenwood’s Lauren Hughes, the race runner-up, in a time of 20:34.

“Mayson dominated the race from start to finish and Maya stepped up in a big way,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said. “Both girls ran personal best times. Mayson and Maya run their own races. Mayson likes to get out and stay out. She distanced herself from the rest of the field as the race progressed. Maya stays within striking distance and moves up at every opportunity.”

Hunter said she’s had fun stepping into a scoring role as a freshman.

“I love being with this team,” Hunter said. “Freshman year has been rough because a 5K is a lot different than a 3K, but my teammates are awesome.”

The Cardinals were running without Raenna Henke and Callie King, who have been second and fourth for the team much of the season, because of injury. Clarinda’s 83 points still earned them second place, although they were well off of Glenwood’s 32 and less than 10 better than Treynor and Lewis Central.

Amelia Hesse earned the final medalist position in the girls field with a 25th-place mark of 23:03. Richlyn Muff and Taylor Rasmussen were the other Cardinal scorers, taking 43rd and 44th in 24:22 and 24:29. Rasmussen’s time was a season-best, according to Mayer.

Addison Moore wasn’t far behind Muff and Rasmussen with a 47th-place mark of 24:58 to complete the Cardinal lineup.

Egbert went out fast for Shenandoah in taking an eighth-place finish in 21:16.

“I wanted to start out fast and then keep my pace,” Egbert said, “and work up and down the hills.”

Shenandoah head coach Grant Staats said Egbert -- and the rest of his team -- have started to work on having a game plan each time out.

“We have been planning our races and figuring out where we’re strong and where we’re going to purposefully pass people,” Staats said. “We had the home field advantage (Thursday) and were able to work on some different aspects of the course. We know where we’re strong here and that’s something that can help us as we move forward.”

The Fillies were eighth in the team race with 209 points, 37 behind Thomas Jefferson and 20 better than Red Oak.

Rylynne Gammell was Shenandoah’s second finisher with a 62nd-place finish in 26:51. Lauryn Dukes finished 64th in 27:32. Ayla Hart and Addy Leece completed the scoring with Hart 76th in 30:06 and Leece 77th in 30:26.

Emma Olson finished 78th in 30:29 and Abby Kutzli was 80th in 31:44.

“I saw a great effort,” Staats said about his team. “At the beginning of the year, it was just about getting through the race and performing the best we can. As we have moved through the season, we pick out the parts where we’re going to try to push and purposefully pass people. It’s a change in mindset that has come along as the season went.”

Riley King and Tori Sample were the two Essex girls in the field and King was just out of the medals, finishing 26th in 23:03.

“Consistency has become a major focus for (Riley),” Essex head coach Kurt Sloop said. “This season she is working hard not to let difference in courses, temperature and competition influence her personal race. She would like to and probably could take another minute or so off of her time before (the state qualifying meet).”

Essex’s Sample finished 79th in 30:38.

The Essex and Sidney boys had just one athlete each in the varsity field. Essex’s Tony Racine finished 34th in 18:47.

“Tony had a PR,” Sloop said. “Shenandoah is a good meet to measure improvement because it’s also the first course we ran on this year. Tony has a personal goal each week and has met that goal the last four weeks. We’re working on incrementally lowering his time as we approach the state qualifying meet.”

Flynt Bell was the only Sidney athlete in the field and he finished 93rd in a time of 22:09.

“Flynt has been super consistent this season,” Sidney head coach Steve Meyer said. “It may not show much improvement, but he is a football guy first and a runner second. We run when we can, but often can’t, due to his football schedule.”

There were 14 scoring teams in the field and Shenandoah took 11th with 267 points.

Damien Little Thunder paced the Mustangs in a time of 19:00 to finish 39th.

“Damien ran his best time of the season to pace the team,” Shenandoah head coach Andy Campbell said. “He ran in front of several people who had beaten him earlier in the season.”

Brandon McDowell finished 55th at 19:44 and Hunter Kellogg 56th in 19:45 for the Mustangs. Davin Holste and Dalton Kellogg completed the scoring, with Holste 67th in 20:06 and Kellogg 69th in 20:12.

“Brandon and Hunter battled hard to the finish line,” Campbell said. “If they can close the gap on Damien they could make a solid pack for the team. I thought this was Davin’s best race ever. He has been working very hard in practice and I was happy things went well for him (Thursday).

Rafe Rodewald and Andrew Lawrence completed the Mustang lineup, with Rodewald 82nd in 20:50 and Lawrence 91st in 21:54, both season-best times.

Clarinda was fifth in the team portion of the competition with 154 points, well behind fourth-place Maryville. Glenwood was 30 ahead of runner-up Lewis Central, with 39 points to win the title.

Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn pulled away late from Riley Blay of Nodaway Valley (Missouri) to win the individual race with Eichhorn clocking in at 15:38 and Blay at 15:52.

Schaapherder finished seventh in 16:45 and Wagoner eighth in 16:53 for Clarinda.

“I got a lifetime PR by about 10 seconds,” Schaapherder said, “so, that’s exciting. “I moved up on the all-time list at Clarinda and competed with the field and that’s what I was looking to do (Thursday).”

“I was trying to follow Treyton,” Wagoner said. “He got me at the end, but that’s how it goes. He’s a great guy to run with.”

Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said it was a lifetime best for both.

“We are so lucky to have two boys who love to run, compete and push each other daily,” Mayer said. “What they have been able to accomplish this season is astounding.”

Rylan Henke was next for the Cardinals, finishing 44th in 19:14. Grant Barr ended 48th in 19:28 and Morgan Manes was 58th in 19:49 to complete Clarinda’s scoring.

“Rylan and Morgan are newcomers to cross country this season and both ran PRs,” Mayer said. “They continue to improve each week and are contributing greatly to our program.”

Clarinda also got a 64th-place finish from Alex Lihs in 19:58 and a 77th-place run from Jonah Norton in 20:44.

Next up for Essex is a trip to Springfield, Nebraska Monday for the Platteview meet. Sidney travels to Mound City, Missouri Tuesday and Clarinda and Shenandoah stay in Iowa for their next meet, traveling to Atlantic Thursday.