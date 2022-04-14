Hartley wins 800, Cardinals sixth at Treynor

The Clarinda and Shenandoah girls track and field teams finished in the middle of the pack at the Treynor Cardinal Relays Monday, April 11.

Clarinda ended sixth in the 12-team field with 70 points while Shenandoah finished seventh with 58 points. Treynor’s 119.5 points gave them the championship with Lewis Central second with 96.

Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley was the only winner for either team, taking the 800 meter title in 2 minutes, 29 seconds. Teammate Cheyenne Sunderman finished fifth.

Hartley was also second in the 3000 in 11:31 and third in the 1500 in 5:17. Teammate Ashlyn Eberly finished fifth in both events.

Clarinda’s Paige Millikan finished second in the long jump with best leap of 15 feet, 11 inches. Millikan added a fourth-place run in the 200 in 27.86

Jerzee Knight finished fourth and Taylor Cole sixth in the 100 for the Cardinals while Raenna Henke ended seventh in the 400.

The Cardinals placed in two relays, led by the 1600 medley team of Knight, Cole, Millikan and Sunderman finishing second in 4:48.04. The 4x400 placed sixth with Henke, Millikan, Cole and Knight.

Sara Morales led Shenandoah’s effort on the night with a runner-up finish in the shot put at 35-9.75 and a third-place mark in the discus at 98-1.5. The Fillies double placed in both events with Aliyah Parker fifth in the discus and Lynnae Green sixth in the shot put.

Ashlynn Hodges added a runner-up finish in the high jump for the Fillies, clearing 4-10. Kate Lantz finished fourth in the same event.

The Fillies also scored points in the distance events with Hailey Egbert taking sixth in both the 1500 and 3000. Christene Johnson added a seventh-place run in the 1500. Hadlee Kinghorn finished seventh in the 100 hurdles.

The Fillies placed in three relays. They were third in the 4x100 with Sydney Edwards, Lantz, Chloe Denton and Hodges in 54.32, fourth in the shuttle hurdle with Navaeh Haffner, Lantz, Kinghorn and Denton and sixth in the 1600 medley with Green, Jenna Burdorf, Johnson and Egbert.

Full Clarinda and Shenandoah results (top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 6. Clarinda 70. 7. Shenandoah 58.

100 meter dash: 4. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 13.59. 6. Taylor Cole, Clarinda 13.78. Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 15.72. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 15.83.

200 meter dash: 4. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 27.86. Taylor Cole, Clarinda 29.31. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 33.06. Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 34.04.

400 meter dash: 7. Raenna Henke, Clarinda 1:07.71. Lauryn Dukes, Shenandoah 1:14.34. Hannah Higgins, Clarinda 1:15.07.

800 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 2:29.00. 5. Cheyenne Sunderman, Clarinda 2:42.42. Lauryn Dukes, Shenandoah 3:07.00.

1500 meter run: 3. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 5:17.67. 5. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 5:40.27. 6. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 5:45.89. 7. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 5:53.82.

3000 meter run: 2. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 11:31.08. 5. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 12:32.59. 6. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 12:46.38.

100 meter hurdles: 7. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 18.30. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 19.08. Paige May, Clarinda 19.91. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 22.69.

400 meter hurdles: Dakota Wise, Clarinda 1:21.22.

Discus: 3. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 98-1. 5. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 95-1. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 66-4.25.

High jump: 2. Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah 4-10. 4. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-8.

Long jump: 2. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 15-11. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 14-0.

Shot put: 2. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 35-9.75. 6. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 29-10.75. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 22-6.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Kate Lantz, Chloe Denton, Ashlynn Hodges) 54.32. Clarinda (Elexiea Smith, Tobi Sunderman, Paige May, Maddie McQueen) 59.24.

4x200 meter relay: Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Chloe Denton, Jenna Burdorf, Ashlynn Hodges) 2:02.01. Clarinda (Elexiea Smith, Tobi Sunderman, Maddie McQueen, Paige May) 2:10.02.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Clarinda (Raenna Henke, Paige Millikan, Taylor Cole, Jerzee Knight) 4:34.90. Shenandoah (Christene Johnson, Sarah Gilbert, Lauryn Dukes, Hailey Egbert) 5:14.27.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 4. Shenandoah (Navaeh Haffner, Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Chloe Denton) 1:14.24.

800 meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Lynnae Green, Kate Lantz, Jenna Burdorf) 2:11.69. Clarinda (Paige May, Maddie McQueen, Dakota Wise, Hannah Higgins) 2:20.32.

1600 meter medley relay: 2. Clarinda (Jerzee Knight, Taylor Cole, Paige Millikan, Cheyenne Sunderman) 4:48.04. 6. Shenandoah (Lynnae Green, Jenna Burdorf, Christene Johnson, Hailey Egbert) 5:04.04.