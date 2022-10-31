Hartley, Schaapherder earn state cross country medals

FORT DODGE — Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley and junior Treyton Schaapherder finished in the top 10 and earned medals at the Class 2A State Cross Country Championships Friday, Oct. 28, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Hartley finished sixth in the Class 2A girls race, her third consecutive state medal, and Schaapherder finished strong taking a ninth-place finish in the Class 2A boys race, the first medal of his career in his second state cross country race.

Hartley led the Cardinals to an 11th-place finish, while the Cardinal boys placed 12th in fields of 15 teams.

For Hartley, it was a great finish to her amazing career, crossing the finish line in 19 minutes, 21 seconds, less than two seconds out of fifth place.

“I just wanted to compete with the top pack and I knew I could,” Hartley said. “To compete for my team and with my team and to have another medal around my neck is amazing.”

Hartley started out strong as she held fourth place at both the one mile and two mile marks of the race and finished in a time that was 20 seconds faster than what she ran at state last year when she placed 11th.

“Mayson has been a fire starter for our cross country program,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said. “Her success inspired others to strive for greatness. She is the perfect example of dedication, discipline and diligence. I’m so proud of Mayson for creating her continued success through setting goals and putting in the work to achieve her goals. She is the most legendary runner in our girls’ program and has set the standard for generations to come.”

Hartley was 20 seconds out of second place. Danielle Hostetler of Mid-Prairie won her third straight state title, finishing in 18:41, 20 seconds clear of the field.

Clarinda finished 11th in the team race with 243 points. That was three places worse than last season, but two places better than the ranking they brought into the meet. The Cardinals were just two points out of 10th and 12 behind eighth. They had two other teams within seven points of them.

Van Meter won the team title with 111 points, two ahead of Williamsburg.

Raenna Henke also returned to the state meet and was 18 places and 24 seconds better than she was last year. The sophomore ended 21st in a time of 20:17, making up 13 spots over the final 1.1 miles.

“I was so nervous coming here this year,” Henke said. “I just wanted to beat my place from last year and I’m glad I completed that goal.”

Amelia Hesse was the other returner and the fourth finisher across the line for the Cardinals in 111th place in a time of 23:01. Those marks were eight places and 14 seconds better than last year.

“I tried to do more of my race this year,” Hesse said. “I went out a little slower and then I picked it up. The last couple miles felt really solid and I was happy with it.”

Maya Hunter finished her tremendous freshman season with an 83rd-place finish, the third fastest Cardinal. She crossed the line in 21:30.

“I loved it, but it was very overwhelming,” Hunter said. “It was not what I was expecting.”

Richlyn Muff rounded out the scoring for Clarinda, finishing 122nd in a time of 23:46.

“State was nothing like I expected,” Muff said, “but (my teammates) helped my calm my nerves and we all ran a good race.”

Taylor Rasmussen and Addison Moore completed the field for the Cardinals, with Rasmussen placing 126th in 24:05 and Moore 130th in 24:22.

“It was a great experience to have,” Moore said. “It was amazing being around this team.”

“I started out slower, but picked up my pace and kept the chasing the girls on our team,” Rasmussen said. “I’m grateful to have such a good team to be here with.”

In the boys race, Schaapherder just kept pushing forward as he went from 19th at the one-mile mark to 13th at the two-mile mark and ninth crossing the finish line in a time of 16:41, 67 seconds and 42 places better than last season.

“Before the race I knew I wanted to slowly pick people off,” Schaapherder said. “(A medal) was the goal going in and I’m glad I got it done and could take the team with me.”

Mayer said Schaapherder executed his race plan to perfection.

“Treyton lives to run and compete,” Mayer said. “He loves a challenge and clearly exceeded the ranking committee’s expectations. I expected him to medal and was thrilled with his top 10 finish.”

Kyle Wagoner just missed a medal of his own. The Cardinal sophomore placed 17th in a time of 16:58. He beat his time from last year by 34 seconds and was 19 places better than a year ago. The 15th and final medalist position was 12 ½ seconds ahead of him.

“I was pushing for the top 15, but so was everybody else,” Wagoner said. “It was awesome to have the team here. These guys are great and hopefully we can all be back next year.”

Mayer said she expects Wagoner, like Henke for the girls, to come out next year looking to earn their way to a medal.

“Kyle and Raenna competed with gusto,” Mayer said. “They ran their races and didn’t let the crazy atmosphere of state cross country get in the way of stellar performances for their team.”

In their first state appearance in 16 years, the Cardinals finished 12th with 274 points. They were 29 out of 11th and beat 13th place by five points.

Aaron Fynaardt of Des Moines Christian won his second straight individual title in 15:50 and led the Lions to a team title with 75 points. Teammate Caleb Ten Pas finished second.

Alex Lihs was the third Cardinal across the finish line, as he took 89th overall in a time of 18:24, his second fastest race ever.

“I just pushed myself all the way through,” Lihs said. “I started out in the back and passed so many people. It was a major confidence booster.”

Rylan Henke finished his career with a 117th-place run of 19:01 and said finishing here in his first year out was “exactly what I wanted.”

“It was incredible to be here with the whole team,” Henke said. “I took it step-by-step and mile-by-mile and hoped I could boost our team in points.”

Grant Barr was the final scorer for the Cardinals, placing 124th in 19:19.

“I’m super glad I could come here,” Barr said. “It was a great experience with these guys. I had to push myself really hard, but I’m happy with how it turned out.”

Forrest Eberly and Jonah Norton rounded out Clarinda’s lineup, with Eberly placing 130th in 20:23 and Norton 131st in 20:39.

“This was an incredible experience for my first year going to state and my last year in the sport,” Eberly said. “I did really well and felt good about the scores.”

“It was very different from any other race I have been in,” Norton added. “It was a very fast race and a great experience.”

Mayer said athletes like Norton and Barr as well as Muff, Rasmussen and Moore for the girls did a great job stepping up this season.

“(They all) made tremendous growth this season,” Mayer said. “It was a delight to watch their progress and to see them end their season in Fort Dodge.”

Video interviews with all 14 Cardinals who competed can be seen on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.

Both the boys and girls lose two athletes into next year, as Hartley and Hesse wrapped up their careers for the girls and Eberly and Henke for the boys.

“Amelia has been a solid contributor who embodies Cardinal Pride in all of her actions,” Mayer said. “She has run on two state teams and will be sorely missed. Rylan made the most of his one season by scoring for his team in every meet and ending his sole season at Fort Dodge. He is a worker who fights for his team with every stride he takes. Forrest had a goal to make the varsity team and run in the state meet. He achieved both and is best known for his generous spirit of team community service. Alec Wyman is a fast runner who has battled injuries the past two years. He has been a great role model for his younger team members.”