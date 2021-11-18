Hartley, Schaapherder compete in regional XC meet

Two Clarinda cross country athletes traveled to South Dakota recently to compete in the Nike Cross Country Regional Championships.

Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley and sophomore Treyton Schaapherder traveled to Sioux Falls Sunday, Nov. 14, to compete.

Hartley ran in the 5,000 Meter Open High School Girls Race. The race was split into three separate sections with more than 840 total athletes from seven states in the field. Hartley finished 162nd overall in a time of 20 minutes, 42 seconds. She said she ended up in a position she isn’t used to being in.

“I was working hard to get to the front of the pack, but I got boxed in a bit and started to fall back,” Hartley said. “I was unfamiliar with where I really was in the race and am not usually surrounded by so many runners. I didn’t run the time I wanted or am capable of running, but loved the experience.”

Schaapherder competed in the Men’s Rising Stars 5K race, which is only open to high school sophomores and freshmen. Schaapherder completed the race in 18:09 to finish 60th out of more than 230 athletes.