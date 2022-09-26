Hartley leads Cardinal XC at Harlan

Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley finished third at the Harlan Cyclone Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Cardinal girls placed sixth in the loaded field while the Cardinals boys were ninth.

Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner led the Cardinal boys, finishing seventh and eighth in a field of 97 athletes. Schaapherder’s finishing time was 16 minutes, 56 seconds. Wagoner was right behind at 16:59.

Ethan Eichhorn of Lewis Central finished the race in 15:55, beating runner-up Bryant Keller of Glenwood by 18 seconds.

Keller’s Rams won the team title, however, as they had three in top 10 and all seven athletes in the top 22, scoring 50 points. Lewis Central was second with 97 points. Clarinda scored 206.

Rylan Henke and Grant Barr were next for the Cardinals, placing 62nd and 63rd, with Henke at 19:23 and Barr finishing in 19:24. Alex Lihs was the final scorer with a 72nd-place run in 19:39.

Morgan Manes was 82nd in 20:16 and Alec Wyman 86th in 21:00 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.

The Cardinal girls scored 175 points. Glenwood’s 70 points were nine better than Harlan to win the team title.

Hartley only lost to Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman, who ran a 19:03 to win by 37 seconds over Madelyn Berglund of Glenwood. Hartley was third in 19:55, just beating out Omaha South’s Charlotte Gregor and Denison’s Lola Mendlik.

Maya Hunter was next for the Cardinals, placing 14th in 21:13, followed by Amelia Hesse in 45th at 22:53.

Callie King and Richlyn Muff completed the scorers for the Cardinals. Both finished in 24:08, with King 62nd and Muff 63rd in a field of 99.

Addison Moore was 72nd in 24:38 and Taylor Rasmussen 73rd in 24:44 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.

Next for the Cardinals is a trip to Shenandoah Thursday.