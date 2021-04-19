Hartley leads Cardinal girls track at Glenwood

Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley ran well in the distance events, including lowering her own school record in the 3000 meter run, and the Clarinda girls track and field team finished seventh at the Glenwood Girls Ram Relays Thursday, April 15.

Clarinda finished with 51 points in the 10-team field. Glenwood won the meet with 137 points. Harlan edged Lewis Central for second 101-100.

Hartley finished second in the 3000 meter run in 11 minutes, 15.88 seconds, lowering her school record by more than 11 seconds. She added a third-place run in the 1500 in 5:19.96.

Hartley was also part of a pair of relays that placed. She anchored the fourth-place 4x800 with Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse and Ashlyn Eberly in 10:58.98. Hesse, Sunderman and Hartley were joined by Bailey Nordyke in the seventh-place 4x400.

Sunderman finished sixth in the 800 and Hailee Knight took sixth in the high jump for the next best individual events on the day.

Paige Millikan took seventh in the long jump and eighth in the 100. Faith Espinosa finished eighth in the 100 hurdles.