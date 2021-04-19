Hartley leads Cardinal girls track at Glenwood

Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley ran well in the distance events, including lowering her own school record in the 3000 meter run, and the Clarinda girls track and field team finished seventh at the Glenwood Girls Ram Relays Thursday, April 15.
Clarinda finished with 51 points in the 10-team field. Glenwood won the meet with 137 points. Harlan edged Lewis Central for second 101-100.
Hartley finished second in the 3000 meter run in 11 minutes, 15.88 seconds, lowering her school record by more than 11 seconds. She added a third-place run in the 1500 in 5:19.96.
Hartley was also part of a pair of relays that placed. She anchored the fourth-place 4x800 with Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse and Ashlyn Eberly in 10:58.98. Hesse, Sunderman and Hartley were joined by Bailey Nordyke in the seventh-place 4x400.
Sunderman finished sixth in the 800 and Hailee Knight took sixth in the high jump for the next best individual events on the day.
Paige Millikan took seventh in the long jump and eighth in the 100. Faith Espinosa finished eighth in the 100 hurdles.
The 4x200 was Clarinda’s top relay on the day. The team of Maddie Sunderman, Millikan, Taylor Cole and Espinosa placed third in a time of 1:56.16. The same quartet placed fifth in the 4x100 relay.
The Cardinals were also sixth in the shuttle hurdle and seventh in the 1600 medley relays.
Full Clarinda results (Top 8 results noted)
Team scoring – 7. Clarinda 51.
100 meter dash – 8. Paige Millikan 13.70. Maddie Sunderman 13.94. Hailee Knight 14.85. Kristen Smith 15.07. Lylly Merrill 16.14.
200 meter dash – Aly Meier 30.29. Presley Jobe 31.01. Teya Stickler 31.70. Kristen Smith 34.22. Emmy Allbaugh 34.69.
400 meter dash – Bailey Nordyke 1:12.49. Hannah Milleson 1:17.65. Emmy Allbaugh 1:20.60. Sage Howard 1:23.49.
800 meter run – 6. Cheyenne Sunderman 2:45.17. Ashlyn Eberly 2:48.97. Hannah Milleson 3:01.31.
1500 meter run – 3. Mayson Hartley 5:19.96. Ashlyn Eberly 6:06.40.
3000 meter run – 2. Mayson Hartley 11:15.88.
100 meter hurdles – 8. Faith Espinosa 18.16. Chloe Strait 20.73. Ravyn Salmons 20.83.
400 meter hurdles – Chloe Strait 1:21.57.
Discus – Quinn Durfey 73-7. Lylly Merrill 67-7.25. Presley Jobe 66-3.5. Sage Howard 54-3.
Shot put – Lylly Merrill 24-1. Skylar Ned 22-3. Sage Howard 19-10. Quinn Durfey 19-5.5. Hannah Vaughn 14-8.75.
High jump – 6. Hailee Knight 4-6.
Long jump – 7. Paige Millikan 15-8. Kristen Smith 14-10.5. Faith Espinosa 14-6.25. Bailey Nordyke 13-11.25.
4x100 meter relay – 5. Clarinda (Maddie Sunderman, Paige Millikan, Taylor Cole, Faith Espinosa) 53.53.
4x200 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Maddie Sunderman, Paige Millikan, Taylor Cole, Faith Espinosa) 1:56.16.
4x400 meter relay – 7. Clarinda (Amelia Hesse, Bailey Nordyke, Cheyenne Sunderman, Mayson Hartley) 4:42.17.
4x800 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Ashlyn Eberly, Mayson Hartley) 10:58.98.
800 meter medley relay – Clarinda (Aly Meier, Taylor Cole, Teya Stickler, Bailey Nordyke) 2:07.25.
1600 meter medley relay – 7. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Aly Meier, Chloe Strait, Ashlyn Eberly) 4:56.78.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 6. Clarinda (Teya Stickler, Ravyn Salmons, Serenity Sanson, Chloe Strait) 1:29.64.