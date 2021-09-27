Hartley, Henke, Wagoner finish top 10 at Harlan

Both Clarinda cross country teams finished third in a big field at the Cyclone Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Harlan Golf and Country Club.

The Cardinal girls scored 72 points, well ahead of Atlantic’s 118. Harlan’s 51 points won the team title while Glenwood was runner-up with 62.

The Clarinda boys also finished third with 129 points, just ahead of Omaha South’s 132 and Atlantic’s 134. Glenwood won the team title with 64 points while Lewis Central had 101.

There were 14 full girls teams and 15 full boys teams in the field.

Kyle Wagoner was the first Cardinal across the finish line in the boys race. He finished eighth overall in a time of 17 minutes, 31 seconds.

Ethan Eichhorn of Lewis Central was 26 seconds faster than the field, running a 16:20 to take the individual title.

Treyton Schaapherder came in 12th overall for Clarinda in a final time of 17:51.

Mark Everett was next for the Cardinals, placing 30th in a time of 18:44. Lance Regehr took 38th in 19:10 and Alex Lihs was 41st in 19:13 to complete the scoring lineup for the Cardinals.