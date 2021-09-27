Hartley, Henke, Wagoner finish top 10 at Harlan

Both Clarinda cross country teams finished third in a big field at the Cyclone Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Harlan Golf and Country Club.
The Cardinal girls scored 72 points, well ahead of Atlantic’s 118. Harlan’s 51 points won the team title while Glenwood was runner-up with 62.
The Clarinda boys also finished third with 129 points, just ahead of Omaha South’s 132 and Atlantic’s 134. Glenwood won the team title with 64 points while Lewis Central had 101.
There were 14 full girls teams and 15 full boys teams in the field.
Kyle Wagoner was the first Cardinal across the finish line in the boys race. He finished eighth overall in a time of 17 minutes, 31 seconds.
Ethan Eichhorn of Lewis Central was 26 seconds faster than the field, running a 16:20 to take the individual title.
Treyton Schaapherder came in 12th overall for Clarinda in a final time of 17:51.
Mark Everett was next for the Cardinals, placing 30th in a time of 18:44. Lance Regehr took 38th in 19:10 and Alex Lihs was 41st in 19:13 to complete the scoring lineup for the Cardinals.
Forrest Eberly and Grant Barr were the final two Cardinals in the race with Eberly taking 71st in 20:15 and Barr 73rd in 20:18.
Mayson Hartley and Raenna Henke were both in the top eight overall with Ashlyn Eberly adding a 12th place finish for the Cardinal girls.
Hartley finished sixth in a time of 20:27 with Henke eighth in 20:58 and Eberly 12th in 21:15.
Lindsey Sonderman of Harlan rolled to the individual title in a time of 19:21. Runner-up Lola Mendlik of Denison was 35 seconds back.
Callie King added an 18th place mark for the Cardinals in a time of 21:52. Cheyenne Sunderman was Clarinda’s final scorer, taking 29th in 22:39.
Amelia Hesse was the only other Cardinal in the field. She finished 34th in 23:19.
Another big meet is next for the Cardinals as they travel to Shenandoah Thursday.