Hartley, Henke, Schaapherder finish in top three at Panorama

The Clarinda girls finished second and the Cardinal boys took third at the Panorama Cross Country Invitational, held Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Lake Panorama Par 3 Golf Course.

Mayson Hartley and Raenna Henke finished second and third overall to lead the Cardinal girls to their runner-up finish.

Hartley finished in 19 minutes, 56 seconds, trailing only Clare Kelly of Van Meter. Henke was just seven seconds behind Hartley to take the number three position.

Van Meter was the only team ahead of the Cardinals, with Clarinda scoring 74 points to Van Meter’s 51. Earlham was third, nine points behind the Cardinals.

Maya Hunter was the third Cardinal across the finish line, taking 17th in 22:34. Callie King and Amelia Hesse rounded out the Clarinda scorers with King 28th in 23:33 and Hesse 32nd in 23:54.

Richlyn Muff and Taylor Rasmussen were the final two Cardinals across the line with Muff finishing 46th in 25:44 and Rasmussen 50th in 26:01.

The Clarinda boys had two in the top six with Treyton Schaapherder finishing third in 17:28 and Kyle Wagoner sixth in 17:37.

Ethan Loutzenheiser of Madrid won the race in 16:53, with Boyer Valley’s Pat Heffernan also beating Schaapherder.

The Cardinal boys scored 92 points, just five behind runner-up Ogden. AC/GC won the meet with just 55 points.

Alex Lihs was Clarinda’s third athlete across the finish line and the 23rd across overall in a time of 19:33. Rylan Henke and Grant Barr were the final two Cardinal scorers with Henke in 34th in 20:02 and Barr in 39th in 20:17.

Alec Wyman and Forrest Eberly were also in the field for the Cardinals. Wyman took 62nd in 21:47 and Eberly 65th in 22:02.

The Cardinals return to competition Tuesday in Creston.