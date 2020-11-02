Hartley earns state medal - one of four Cardinals to compete at state meet

Junior Ashlyn Eberly was right next to Hartley at the starting line and was also running at state for the second time in her career.

“It helped (having run here before), especially at the beginning and knowing what I was in for,” Eberly said. “I knew how the finish worked and knew the course. I’m so grateful to have teammates this year. It was so much different with someone else there and a lot more exciting.”

Eberly finished 47th in a time of 21:38. Her time, like Hartley’s, was a little slower than the first time she ran at state, but she was 10 places better than two years ago.

“Ashlyn’s season was exactly what she hoped it would be,” Mayer said. “She ran consistently faster and more strategic races as the season progressed. It ended with a trip to the state meet where she improved her placement and was able to beat some of the competitors that she had been racing all season.”

Hartley and Eberly led a Cardinal girls team that was one athlete short of posting a team score at most meets during the season. Amelia Hesse and Molly Lihs also return next year and along with a strong eighth grade class the Cardinals should be a tough team for other area teams to deal with going forward.