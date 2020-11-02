Hartley earns state medal - one of four Cardinals to compete at state meet

FORT DODGE – Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley ended the cross country season doing exactly what she wanted to – earning a medal at the state meet.
Hartley took the early lead Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Class 2A state cross country meet, held on a sunny, windy day at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
The top 15 medal at state and Hartley finished 13th in a time of 20 minutes, 14 seconds.
“Every race I try to get out of the pack as fast as I can,” Hartley said. “I felt like I did that and was ahead for the first 1,000 meters to a mile. From there I just tried to hold each place as long as I could. Medaling was the whole goal this year.”
Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said it was great to see Hartley accomplish her overall goal for the season.
“Mayson accomplished exactly what she set out to do,” Mayer said, “which was to return to state and receive a medal on the deck. She isn’t taking any time to rest. She plans to run all winter and her next goal is to be in the top 10 next season.”
She held up well after holding the early lead and ended up 11 spots better than what she did last season at the state meet.
Hartley was one of two Cardinals in the 133-athlete field while two Cardinal boys also competed in a race with 139 athletes.
Junior Ashlyn Eberly was right next to Hartley at the starting line and was also running at state for the second time in her career.
“It helped (having run here before), especially at the beginning and knowing what I was in for,” Eberly said. “I knew how the finish worked and knew the course. I’m so grateful to have teammates this year. It was so much different with someone else there and a lot more exciting.”
Eberly finished 47th in a time of 21:38. Her time, like Hartley’s, was a little slower than the first time she ran at state, but she was 10 places better than two years ago.
“Ashlyn’s season was exactly what she hoped it would be,” Mayer said. “She ran consistently faster and more strategic races as the season progressed. It ended with a trip to the state meet where she improved her placement and was able to beat some of the competitors that she had been racing all season.”
Hartley and Eberly led a Cardinal girls team that was one athlete short of posting a team score at most meets during the season. Amelia Hesse and Molly Lihs also return next year and along with a strong eighth grade class the Cardinals should be a tough team for other area teams to deal with going forward.
“We anticipate a minimum of four eighth grade girls joining the team as freshmen in 2021,” Mayer said. “We will have a much more competitive team. Ashlyn is especially excited for the incoming freshmen to join our team next fall. Like Mayson, she aspires to return to Fort Dodge next fall to culminate her final and most competitive racing season.”
Mid-Prairie won its fourth-consecutive girls team championship, scoring 45 points. The Golden Hawks were led by individual champion freshman Danielle Hostetler, who finished in 19:08.
Tipton senior Caleb Shumaker won the boys race in 16:13 while Danville/New London won the team title with 64 points.
Clarinda senior Jon McCall ended his outstanding career with a 41st place run of 18:11. He said the emotions of his final race hadn’t hit him shortly after the finish and he was pleased with the result.
“It didn’t feel like the last race,” McCall said. “I’m sure it will hit me eventually. During the whole race, I couldn’t tell where I was at because it was a funnel of people and hard to see. It was great to see all the support though and I’m pretty happy with how I finished. It was an honor to run here.”
Mayer said it was exciting to see her top runner on the boys side for the last three seasons end his career like he did.
“Jon ran a stellar race to qualify for the state meet and raced with that same vigor in the final race of his season,” Mayer said. “He continued to increase his speed and passed several runners in the second and third mile of the race.”
After just missing out on qualifying for the state meet the past two years, McCall is hopeful this is just the beginning of a great senior season.
“Jon plans to give the same effort in racing this spring,” Mayer said, “with hopes of making it to another state meet, this time in track. He has decided that his racing days won’t be over after high school. He has been our number one runner for the past three years and will be greatly missed.”
Michael Mayer joined McCall as a first time state meet competitor and finished 92nd in 18:52.
“I knew I didn’t want to get boxed in,” Mayer said, “but I didn’t know what I was looking at in my first time here. It’s a completely different animal running with a bunch of kids that are really fast. It will be good to build on.”
Mayer admitted his pace was a little quick at the beginning, but felt he needed to get out well.
“Michael knew the competition at state would be intense and he is prepared to work even harder next season,” Coach Mayer said. “He has been a solid number two runner for us all season. He hopes to make a return trip for his final year of cross country.”
After several years of having just one Cardinal advance to state, all four athletes agreed it was great to have teammates to run with in the final meet of the season.
“It would have felt way different by myself,” Michael Mayer said. “I’m glad Jon took me with him.”
“I’m so grateful to have teammates with me this year,” Eberly said. “It was so much different with someone else there and a lot more exciting.”
McCall and Jordan Fasnacht are the only two seniors that exit the Clarinda cross country program. Coach Mayer said they were great leaders and will be missed. She added the boys program, like the girls, is trending in the right direction.
“Michael and the rest of the team look forward to having (eighth grader and middle school state runner-up) Kyle Wagoner join us next season,” Coach Mayer said. “According to the IATC, we were a team to watch all fall. Next season, our goal is to have at least one ranked team and at least one team compete in the state meet. We have had a thrilling season and we thank our faithful fans for supporting us.”
Video interviews with the four Cardinal athletes can be found on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.
