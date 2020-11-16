Hartley earns all-state honors

Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley has been named Class 2A all-state cross country from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.

Hartley was one of 15 Class 2A girls, who earned the all-state honors and one of 12 in the class that earned the honor for the first time.

Hartley was at or near the front in every meet this season, including a 13th place finish at the state meet. Additionally, she took runner-up honors at the state qualifying meet and finished fourth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet.