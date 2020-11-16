 Skip to main content
Hartley earns all-state honors
Hartley earns all-state honors

Mayson Hartley, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley (middle) stands on the deck at the state cross country meet as a state medalist. Hartley was named all-state in Class 2A Friday, Nov. 13 by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley has been named Class 2A all-state cross country from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.

Hartley was one of 15 Class 2A girls, who earned the all-state honors and one of 12 in the class that earned the honor for the first time.

Hartley was at or near the front in every meet this season, including a 13th place finish at the state meet. Additionally, she took runner-up honors at the state qualifying meet and finished fourth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet.

