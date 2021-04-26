Hartley, Cole stay unbeaten in home loss to Atlantic

The Clarinda girls tennis team played Atlantic tough, but the Trojans proved a little deeper with a 5-4 win over the Cardinals Thursday, April 22, in matches played at the Clarinda courts.

The Clarinda boys traveled to Atlantic and lost 7-2.

The Clarinda girls won a couple tight matches in the two top positions. Mayson Hartley took down Tessa Grooms 8-6 at number 1 singles and then Hartley and Taylor Cole won a back-and-forth match 9-7 over Grooms and Nellie Grooms at number 1 doubles.

“Our number 1 doubles team is 4-0 right now,” Clarinda head coach Randy Pullen said. “Even Mayson in her singles match came back and that’s why you can’t afford to get down on yourself.

Cole also won at number 2 singles, beating Nelle Grooms 8-2. Brooke Brown gave Clarinda its other win, taking an 8-1 victory at number 3 singles over Gene Martinez.

“Consistency and the mental game are the big things and (my top girls) are mentally tough,” Pullen said. “Even if they get down, they stay with it and in high school tennis, consistency is the big thing. If you make a bad shot you forget about it and go on to the next one.”