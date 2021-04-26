Hartley, Cole stay unbeaten in home loss to Atlantic

The Clarinda girls tennis team played Atlantic tough, but the Trojans proved a little deeper with a 5-4 win over the Cardinals Thursday, April 22, in matches played at the Clarinda courts.
The Clarinda boys traveled to Atlantic and lost 7-2.
The Clarinda girls won a couple tight matches in the two top positions. Mayson Hartley took down Tessa Grooms 8-6 at number 1 singles and then Hartley and Taylor Cole won a back-and-forth match 9-7 over Grooms and Nellie Grooms at number 1 doubles.
“Our number 1 doubles team is 4-0 right now,” Clarinda head coach Randy Pullen said. “Even Mayson in her singles match came back and that’s why you can’t afford to get down on yourself.
Cole also won at number 2 singles, beating Nelle Grooms 8-2. Brooke Brown gave Clarinda its other win, taking an 8-1 victory at number 3 singles over Gene Martinez.
“Consistency and the mental game are the big things and (my top girls) are mentally tough,” Pullen said. “Even if they get down, they stay with it and in high school tennis, consistency is the big thing. If you make a bad shot you forget about it and go on to the next one.”
The loss was the first in four duals for the Cardinals, while the Trojans improved to 3-3 in dual play this season.
While Clarinda was better on top, Atlantic won all of the lower matches.
Oliva Engler beat Clarinda’s Paige Barr 8-2 at number 4 singles. Ellison Lovett lost 8-2 to Addi Schmitt at number 5 singles and Taylor Wagoner fell 8-3 to Aspen Niklasen at number 6 singles.
Martinez and Engler came back to beat Brown and Barr at number 2 doubles 8-5. Lovett and Wagoner lost 8-4 to Schmitt and Niklasen at number 3 doubles.
“They are young,” Pullen said about the lower end of his varsity team. “Confidence is probably the big thing right now. That’s why the more matches we can get under our belt going into regionals will be the best thing. It’s the first year for most of these girls and they aren’t used to the varsity competition.”
The Atlantic boys showed off their strength at the top in beating Clarinda 7-2 in matches played at Atlantic.
Luke Baker was Clarinda’s only winner in singles, taking a 10-6 victory over Hunter Weppler at number 5.
Clarinda’s only win in doubles came at number 3 with Cyrus Lawrence and Sant Dow winning 10-8 over Weppler and Clevi Johnson.
The Cardinals had a couple close losses. Dow lost 11-9 to Bryan York at number 6 singles. Baker and Kale Downey teamed up at number 2 doubles and took a 10-7 loss to Grant Sturm and Dayton Templeton.
The Cardinals won just five total games in the other five matches. Three of those game wins were by Lance Regehr at number 2 singles against Ethan Sturm.
Grant Sturm beat Nathan Brown 10-1 at number 1 singles. Brown and Regehr lost 10-1 to Ethan Sturm and Bodie Johnson at number 1 doubles.
Atlantic posted 10-0 shutouts at number 3 and 4 singles with Bodie Johnson beating Downey and Templeton downing Lawrence.
The Cardinals fell to 1-4 on the dual season while the Trojans improved to 3-3.