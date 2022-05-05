Hartley/Cole and Walter/Brown win Hawkeye 10 championships

ATLANTIC – The Clarinda girls tennis team swept through the two doubles brackets, but couldn’t find enough points in singles to earn the goal of a Hawkeye 10 Conference championship.

The Cardinals scored 21 points at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Girls Tennis Tournament Wednesday, May 4, in Atlantic, ending three behind Kuemper and one back of St. Albert. They tied with Lewis Central for third.

Clarinda head coach Randy Pullen put his top four athletes in doubles and they won two conference titles. Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole won their second straight number one doubles title and Avery Walter and Brooke Brown won the number two doubles championship.

Emma Stogdill also medaled, placing sixth at number two singles, while Riley Nothwehr battled to a seventh-place finish at number one singles for the Cardinals.

Pullen said he was disappointed that they weren’t able to win the team title, but happy with how the girls played throughout the tournament.

Hartley and Cole entered the day as the top seed and battled their way to the title. They beat Hailey Meseck and Emma Ahrenholtz of Denison 8-2 in the quarterfinals and then had a long, tough battle with Georgie Bohnet and Alexis Narmi of St. Albert, earning a 9-7 win in the semifinals. They beat second seeded Merced Ramirez and Tessa Rolenc of Red Oak 6-2, 6-3 in the final, in a match that saw several long, back and forth games.

“Mayson and Taylor looked good in their first match,” Pullen said. “Then they played St. Albert and were down 3-1, but won a crucial game to be down 3-2 instead of 4-1. They ended up tied 7-7 and won the last two to win 9-7. They really talk during the game. Sometimes they are not patient enough and get themselves in trouble, but against Red Oak they showed patience and won in straight sets.”

Walter and Brown were the top seed in the number two doubles draw and rolled into the final. They beat Josie Mahan and Brooklyn McKinney of Creston 8-0 in the quarterfinals and then defeated Ella Schwarte and Keziah Janssen of Kuemper 8-3 in the semifinals. They then had a battle with second-seed Jessica Lukehart and Grace Wingfield of Red Oak in the final, winning 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (7) in the championship match.

“They were very nervous in the first set and lost,” Pullen said. “They regained their composure and won the second set. The third set was a 10-point tiebreak. They went down 3-1, came back to tie and then won the last three points. They showed composure and teamwork in the second set and the tiebreak set.”

With his top four playing doubles, that meant Pullen’s number five and six players competed in the singles draw and Pullen said he was very proud of both.

Nothwehr won two matches in the number one singles bracket as a freshman. She received a bye into the quarterfinals where she lost 8-1 to fourth-seed Lanee Olsen of Lewis Central. Nothwehr then beat Rio Johnson of Atlantic 8-1 before losing 8-5 to Landry Miller of St. Albert in the consolation semifinal. Nothwehr took an injury default from Alli Owens of Harlan in the seventh-place match.

“It was a huge experience for Riley playing very tough competition,” Pullen said. “One coach commented on how well she played and was very impressed with her.”

Stogdill played in the number two singles bracket and also went 2-2 on the day. She opened with an 8-1 win over Atlantic’s Quincy Sorenson in the first round before losing 8-2 to third-seed Jordan Schwabe of Kuemper in the quarterfinals.

That dropped Stogdill into the consolation semifinals where she earned an 8-2 win over Erica Rust of Harlan before falling 8-5 to Shenandoah’s Paige Gleason in the fifth-place match.

“Emma showed good strokes and was competitive in her matches,” Pullen said.

The Cardinals turn around quickly and travel to Audubon Thursday before a trip to Abraham Lincoln Monday to wrap up the regular season. The regional singles and doubles tournament is Wednesday in Shenandoah.