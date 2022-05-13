Hartley/Cole advance to state tennis tournament

SHENANDOAH – Clarinda juniors Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley were given the opportunity they had looked forward to for a full year, and they took advantage.

Playing the same duo that shockingly ended their unbeaten doubles season in the first round of last year’s regional tournament, Hartley and Cole earned a rematch with Ava Hagen and Madisyn McCoy of Clarke in the semifinals of the regional girls tennis tournament Wednesday, May 11, in Shenandoah, this time with a state tournament berth on the line. This season was different, as Hartley and Cole came out on top with a 6-3, 6-4 win to advance to their first state tournament.

“We have replayed that match in our heads so many times,” Cole said on last year’s loss, “so coming in we knew this is what we worked for all season and we wanted it.”

Clarinda head coach Randy Pullen knew they may get their chance when his duo was seeded number one for the second year in a row and Hagen and McCoy were seeded fourth, and he said it was great to see them accomplish their goals.

“It was a huge disappointment when they were seeded number one last year and lost in the first round,” Pullen said. “This has haunted them ever since and they wanted to make it back and be able to play the same team. They accomplished what they set out to do. They are our team leaders and proved it (Wednesday).”

With the state tournament berth secured, Hartley and Cole then moved on to the regional final against Red Oak’s Merced Ramirez and Tessa Rolenc, and the Clarinda duo earned the regional title with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

“Red Oak has really good players and we just needed to come in and play our game,” Cole said. “We had played them twice before and we knew what to expect. We just wanted to limit our mistakes and play like we play.”

Hartley and Cole had little trouble advancing to the semifinals. They beat Rylie Morgenstern and Camryn Mullanix of Glenwood 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and then took down Morgan Driskell and Halle Evans of Creston 6-3, 6-1 in the second round.

“Our chemistry was right on (all day),” Hartley said. “Our net shots were good. The wind was a factor, but we knew how to play it.”

Hartley and Cole will play in the state tournament, which is May 27-28 in Iowa City. Hartley said they just want to go out, have fun and “play how we normally do.”

A video interview with Cole and Hartley is available below.

Pullen placed his number three and four players in the doubles draw as well and Avery Walter and Brooke Brown were eliminated in the quarterfinals. They beat Sarah Thatcher and Kia Rodgers of Chariton 6-1, 6-0 in the first round, but were then taken down by the tournament’s number two seed, Alivia Bakely and Chailyn Beydler of Clarke 6-3, 6-0.

“Avery and Brooke did not have the same confidence as they have in the past,” Pullen said. “That’s something we will work on over the next couple days to get ready for team play.”

Clarinda’s number five and six players were in the singles draw and both lost to eventual state qualifiers.

Riley Nothwehr drew the top seed in the first round in Shenandoah’s Le Yuan Sun and lost 6-2, 6-1. Emma Stogdill won her first round match, beating Molly Sickels of Clarke 6-4, 6-2, before falling to the eventual regional runner-up, Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny, 6-1, 6-1, in the second round.

“I was extremely happy with the way Riley played,” Pullen said. “Emma won her first match, but couldn’t match the strength of Coryl,” Pullen said, “but she played well.”

Pullen said having athletes like Nothwehr and Stogdill at the bottom of the varsity ladder is a big reason for the team’s success this season, and they hope to add to that success with the start of the regional team tournament Saturday.