Hartley claims Shenandoah meet title - leads Cardinals to runner-up finish

Eberly went on to say she hopes to advance back to the state meet and wants to finish in the top 10 at the conference meet.

The Shenandoah girls also had a medalist with Hailey Egbert finishing 18th in the field of 90 athletes in a time of 22:49.

“Hailey has really started to embrace the sport and really go after it,” Shenandoah head girls coach Grant Staats said. “She’s not scared of the race anymore.”

Egbert led a Shenandoah team that ran possibly its best meet of the year, according to Staats.

“We have struggled with our mentality all year and haven’t always had a positive mindset,” Staats said, “but we have had a great week of a positive atmosphere and the girls are starting to bond and work together as a team. At the starting line we were laughing and joking around, but still serious about the race. I knew then that things were going to be better for us. That was extremely great to see as a coach.”

Christene Johnson was next for the Fillies, taking 36th in 24:46. Lauryn Dukes crossed in 51st in a time of 26:17. Staats said Dukes had a good strong finish.