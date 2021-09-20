Hartley, Cardinal girls earn meet victory at Panorama

The Clarinda girls made it three consecutive meet victories, taking home the Panorama Cross Country Invitational title Thursday, Sept. 16.

Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley won the individual title while freshman teammate Raenna Henke raced to a fifth-place finish, helping Clarinda score 71 points. Van Meter scored 87 and Des Moines Christian 88 for second and third in a field that included 14 full teams.

The Clarinda boys were fourth overall out of 14 full teams.

Hartley finished the race in 20 minutes, 43 seconds, beating Van Meter’s Clare Kelly by 18 seconds.

Henke’s final time was 22:19, just six seconds out of fourth and 13 behind third place.

Ashlyn Eberly was next for the Cardinals, placing 15th in 23:22.

Callie King and Cheyenne Sunderman completed Clarinda’s scoring with King taking 27th in 23:57 and Sunderman 31st in 24:09.

Amelia Hesse finished 46th in 25:23 and Kaedance Daly 86th in 29:01 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.

The Cardinal boys scored 111 points for a fourth-place mark. Earlham was nine points ahead of the Cardinals while Des Moines Christian’s 72 points edged ACGC’s 74 for the team title.