Hartley, Cardinal boys 9th at Atlantic

The Schuster twins took the next two spots for the Mustangs. Josh had his highest team finish of the season, taking 58th in 19:27. Eli was 63rd in 19:32.

George Martin was the final scorer for the Mustangs, who were running without Bryce McDowell. Martin was 110th in 20:58.

The final two Mustangs weren’t far behind Martin. Sam Martin finished 114th in 21:07 and Brandon McDowell 116th in 21:18.

Campbell said they now look forward to the Hawkeye 10 meet Thursday in Denison.

“I expect the team to be in the middle of the pack,” Campbell said. “We definitely have some team and individual goals we are shooting for.”

Hartley was one of four Cardinal girls in the field and she came in ninth in 20:55.

Geneva Timmerman of ADM won the individual title in 19:30, 48 seconds better than anyone else in the field.

Glenwood rolled to the team title with 64 points. Shenandoah finished 13th.

Ashlyn Eberly was Clarinda’s number two runner, finishing 31st in 22:16. Amelia Hesse came in 68th in 24:22 and Molly Lihs 99th in 26:18 to complete the Cardinal lineup.