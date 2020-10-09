Hartley, Cardinal boys 9th at Atlantic

The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys cross country teams had middle of the pack finishes and Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley raced into the top 10 at the Atlantic Cross Country Invitational, Thursday, Oct. 8.
The Cardinal boys finished ninth out of 19 teams that posted a team score while the Mustangs were 11th. Clarinda scored 288 points and Shenandoah 308.
Le Mars won the team title with 63 points, well ahead of runner-up Atlantic, who was led by race winner Craig Alan Becker, who finished in 16 minutes, 36 seconds.
Clarinda’s Jon McCall was the top area finisher, taking 31st in a field of 135 athletes in a time of 18:30.
Michael Mayer was Clarinda’s second finisher. He ended 52nd in 19:11. Treyton Schaapherder was two seconds and one place behind Mayer.
Mark Everett and Alec Wyman were the final two Cardinal scorers. Everett finished 76th in 19:52 and Wyman 81st in 20:00.
Jordan Fasnacht and Alex Lihs were right with Everett and Wyman to complete Clarinda’s lineup. Fasnacht ended 84th in 20:04 and Lihs 93rd in 20:14.
Mitchell Jones was Shenandoah’s top finisher. He came in 40th place in a time of 18:46, four spots and six seconds ahead of Alex Razee.
“Mitchell ran a very strong race from the beginning,” Shenandoah head coach Andy Campbell said. “He got out quick and competed hard. Alex was pretty patient at the start, but worked his way into a competitive group by the mile mark. He kept moving up throughout the race and finished very strong.”
The Schuster twins took the next two spots for the Mustangs. Josh had his highest team finish of the season, taking 58th in 19:27. Eli was 63rd in 19:32.
George Martin was the final scorer for the Mustangs, who were running without Bryce McDowell. Martin was 110th in 20:58.
The final two Mustangs weren’t far behind Martin. Sam Martin finished 114th in 21:07 and Brandon McDowell 116th in 21:18.
Campbell said they now look forward to the Hawkeye 10 meet Thursday in Denison.
“I expect the team to be in the middle of the pack,” Campbell said. “We definitely have some team and individual goals we are shooting for.”
Hartley was one of four Cardinal girls in the field and she came in ninth in 20:55.
Geneva Timmerman of ADM won the individual title in 19:30, 48 seconds better than anyone else in the field.
Glenwood rolled to the team title with 64 points. Shenandoah finished 13th.
Ashlyn Eberly was Clarinda’s number two runner, finishing 31st in 22:16. Amelia Hesse came in 68th in 24:22 and Molly Lihs 99th in 26:18 to complete the Cardinal lineup.
The Fillies were without Sarah Gilbert again and ended 13th out of 18 teams with 334 points.
Brenna Godfread and Christene Johnson were just three seconds apart to pace the team. Godfread finished 56th in 23:33 and Johnson 58th in 23:36.
“Christene is really coming on at the right time,” Skillern said. “She ran of her best first miles ever. She went out with a vengeance and looked strong and confident the entire meet.”
Abby Martin grabbed Shenandoah’s third scoring spot with a 70th place run of 24:25.
“Abby continues to work hard and help as a scorer for our team,” Skillern said. “Her competitive mindset and abilities are definitely going to be a positive factor leading into the conference and state qualifying meets.”
Lauryn Dukes and Kelsey Franklin completed the scoring for the Fillies. Dukes was 86th in 25:09 and Franklin 92nd in 25:42.
Hadlee Kinghorn ended 104th in 26:28 and Aleigha Gomez 127th in 30:12 to complete Shenandoah’s lineup.
Both Shenandoah and Clarinda travel to Denison for the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet, Thursday, Oct. 15.
