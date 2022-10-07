Hartley 2nd, Schaapherder 4th at Atlantic

Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley finished second in a field of 114 athletes, while junior Treyton Schaapherder was fourth and sophomore Kyle Wagoner sixth in a boys field of 120 Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Atlantic Cross Country Invitational.

The Cardinal girls finished fifth in the team race with 132 points, while Shenandoah took 13th with 374 points.

The Cardinal boys were seventh with 178 points, while the Mustangs ended 15th with 381.

Hartley finished the course in 19 minutes, 49 seconds, beating third-place Mackenzie Harger of Earlham by seven seconds. Lindsey Sonderman of Harlan won the race in 19:21.

Earlham, Harlan, Atlantic and Glenwood were better than the Cardinal girls in the team race, with Earlham scoring 59 points to beat Harlan by 26.

Raenna Henke returned to the Cardinal lineup and finished 14th in a time of 21:11. Maya Hunter was also in the top 20 for the Cardinals with a finishing time of 21:30 to take 19th.

Amelia Hesse earned a 43rd-place run at 22:56 for the Cardinals, while Richlyn Muff completed the scoring effort, taking 66th in 24:28.

Taylor Rasmussen and Addison Moore completed the lineup with Rasmussen 71st in 24:50 and Moore 73rd in 25:01.

The Shenandoah girls beat two teams, including Thomas Jefferson by two.

Hailey Egbert led the Fillies with a 24th-place effort in a time of 22:08.

Lauryn Dukes was the second Shenandoah athlete across the finish line in the 86th position in a time of 26:10. Rylynne Gammell finished 97th in 27:48.

Ayla Hart and Addy Leece completed the scoring for the Fillies, with Hart placing 109th in 30:11 and Leece 110th in 30:14.

Emma Olson placed 113th in 31:24 and Mallory Dickerson 114th in 31:26 to complete Shenandoah’s group.

The Shenandoah boys beat just one team on the day and were led by Damien Little Thunder, who was in the middle of the pack, finishing 60th with a time of 19:36.

Brandon McDowell was 68th in 19:50 and Hunter Kellogg 78th in 20:08. Shenandoah’s final two scorers were Dalton Kellogg in 86th in 20:24 and Davin Holste in 89th in 20:34.

“I felt as a team we ran very similar to how we ran last week,” Shenandoah head coach Andy Campbell said. “Having said that, at this point in the season it’s all about improvement. The gap between our number one and number five runners was under a minute (Thursday) and that is a big positive.”

Rafe Rodewald finished 107th in 22:03 and Andrew Lawrence was 109th in 22:30 to complete Shenandoah’s effort.

Schaapherder and Wagoner took home two of the top six spots to lead Clarinda’s charge on the day. Schaapherder finished in 17:02 and Wagoner in 17:06, with Winterset’s Sam Hensley finishing fifth, less than a second behind Schaapherder. Mason Beck of Winterset won the title in 16:43, with Denison’s Richard Gonzalez and St. Albert’s Collin Lillie also ahead of the Cardinal duo.

The Cardinal boys were 10 points behind sixth-place Atlantic and two ahead of eighth-place Harlan. Winterset had six of the top 14 in the field and rolled to the title with just 36 points. Kuemper was a distant second with 124 points.

The next four Cardinals all ran quite close to each other. Morgan Manes led that group with a 53rd-place run of 19:21. Alex Lihs was 56th in 19:25, Rylan Henke 59th in 19:34 and Grant Barr 62nd in 19:37.

Alec Wyman completed Clarinda’s effort, taking 94th in 20:54.

Next up for both Clarinda and Shenandoah is the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet Thursday, Oct. 13, in Harlan.