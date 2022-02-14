Harlan starts fast, eliminates Cardinal girls basketball

The Clarinda girls basketball team scored just two points in the first quarter and then Harlan buried the Cardinals in the second period in a 60-27 Cyclone win in a Class 3A Region 7 first round regional tournament game Saturday, Feb. 12, at Harlan Community High School.

Harlan led 14-2 after the first quarter and 39-7 at halftime. It was a 54-18 Cyclone lead entering the final quarter.

Clarinda’s season ended with a 6-16, record while Harlan improved to 15-7 and advanced to a regional semifinal Wednesday at Des Moines Christian.

Amelia Hesse made four 3-point shots to score 14 points to lead the Cardinals. Chloe Strait added eight points and Taylor Cole scored five.

Nobody else scored for the Cardinals in the final game of the careers for Strait, Cheyenne Sunderman and Paige Millikan, who missed the final 15 games of the season because of an injury.