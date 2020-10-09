Harlan rallies to edge Cardinal volleyball

The Clarinda Cardinals gave the Harlan Cyclones everything they wanted, Thursday, Oct. 8, in a Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball match, but the Cyclones rallied for the five set win.

Game scores were 25-16, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23 and 15-12.

Jessalee Neihart led the Cardinals with 17 kills while Faith Espinosa added 10.

Neihart added 28 digs for a terrific double-double.

Emmy Allbaugh contributed five kills while Teya Stickler finished with four to go with 30 assists. Skylar Kelley also ended with four kills.

Taylor Cole joined Neihart with a team-high 28 digs. Stickler and Allbaugh added 15 digs each while Presley Jobe ended with 14. Espinosa tallied four digs to go with four blocks. Kelley had two digs. Neihart finished with two blocks.

The Cardinals finished 87 percent from the service line with Jobe, Cole and Niehart serving two aces each.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 5-15 overall and 1-8 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They travel to the Indianola Tournament Saturday before home matches with East Mills and St. Albert next week to wrap up the regular season.